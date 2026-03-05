Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Patricia Schmidt Claims Vile Pedo's 'Intent Was to Trade Her For Sex' With His Clients and Pals

"I was sent over there because my boss had asked me to deliver some papers, I went over there and did exactly that," Schmidt told 60 Minutes Australia's Tara Brown about first dropping by Epstein's New York apartment in 1985. “I think it was clearly my boss doing him a favor.”

"He seemed to be kind of the center of the universe. He was so confident, and he was so attractive, and he was so incredibly smart," she recalled about the older financier.

Speaking on the early days of their romance, Schmidt said that "nothing about it was transactional," and she started falling in love with him.

However, she looked back at her diaries from the time and realized she was treated by the sick pedophile as "currency" with his rich buddies and business associates.