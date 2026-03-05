Your tip
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Patricia Schmidt Claims Vile Pedo's 'Intent Was to Trade Her For Sex' With His Clients and Pals

Jeffrey Epstein's ex Patricia Schmidt came forward with new claims.

March 5 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

A former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein claims even she wasn't immune to his trafficking attempts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Patricia Schmidt was 23 years old and working as a Bear Stearns office assistant when the pair began a year-long consensual relationship after meeting through her boss.

Patricia Schmidt Was Treated Like 'Currency' by Epstein

Patricia Schmidt recalled her romance with Jeffrey Epstein on '60 Minutes Australia.'

"I was sent over there because my boss had asked me to deliver some papers, I went over there and did exactly that," Schmidt told 60 Minutes Australia's Tara Brown about first dropping by Epstein's New York apartment in 1985. “I think it was clearly my boss doing him a favor.”

"He seemed to be kind of the center of the universe. He was so confident, and he was so attractive, and he was so incredibly smart," she recalled about the older financier.

Speaking on the early days of their romance, Schmidt said that "nothing about it was transactional," and she started falling in love with him.

However, she looked back at her diaries from the time and realized she was treated by the sick pedophile as "currency" with his rich buddies and business associates.

'It Was Very Much His Intent' to Traffic Patricia Schmidt

Patricia Schmidt had a year-long consensual relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Schmidt read aloud one passage that set off a red flag that said, "Jeffrey phoned me yesterday and asked if I'd show a friend of his around Bear Sterns. His friend arrived with his father, both from Switzerland."

"He would ask me to meet clients, friends of his, go to lunch or go to dinner," she said of Epstein's requests from more than 40 years ago.

When asked if she thought he was "supplying you to these men to have s-- with them?" Schmidt admitted, "I have to think absolutely yes."

She clarified, "I never did. I wasn't interested in any of these men, but oh yes, I think it was very much his intent to make that trade."

The 'Blueprint' Becomes S-- Trafficking

Epstein's alleged attempt to trade his then-girlfriend became the "blueprint" of how he would go on to treat other teens and young women.

By 2005, the disgraced money man was under investigation for having s-- with underage girls that were brought to his Palm Beach mansion to give him massages.

He was initially arrested in 2006 after being indicted for solicitation of prostitution, pleading guilty in 2008 to that count as well as soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre blew open how Epstein allegedly trafficked her for s-- with "royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen" in a lawsuit she filed in 2009.

Jeffrey Epstein's Fallout

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was trafficked to former Prince Andrew in 2001.

Even though Epstein died behind bars in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, the disgraced financier’s sprawling cache of emails, photographs, and other explosive evidence has continued to topple powerful men linked to the twisted encounters he allegedly arranged along with his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The former British socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for her s-- trafficking crimes.

Andrew Windsor was stripped of his royal titles, including his birthright "prince," in October 2025, after Giuffre made more allegations about how she was trafficked to him in 2001 in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl.

So far, none of the men Epstein trafficked his victims to has been arrested for the sexual abuse of minor girls and other women.

