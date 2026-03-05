EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Legal Move That Could Spark Ban on Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Pet Breed

The debate has erupted after a group of British MPs unveiled a new assessment designed to determine whether dogs are healthy enough to be bred.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Queen Elizabeth 's beloved corgis – once treated as members of the royal family – could face an uncertain future under a proposed legal framework that campaigners warn may effectively ban the late monarch's favorite breed from being bred in Britain.

Elizabeth, who died aged 96 in 2022 , famously owned more than 30 Pembroke Welsh corgis and corgi-dachshund mixes known as dorgis during her lifetime.

The system – a 10-point visual checklist known as the innate health assessment – aims to eliminate breeding practices that produce physical traits linked to chronic pain or long-term health problems. But critics say the criteria could place as many as 67 popular breeds at risk of being deemed unhealthy, including the Welsh corgi, the dachshund, the Scottish terrier, and the shih tzu.

Beverley Cuddy claimed the late Queen would have been very upset by the breeding restrictions.

Animal welfare advocates said the new proposal reflects growing concern about exaggerated physical characteristics in pedigree dogs.

Under the checklist, traits such as short noses, flat faces, bulging eyes, excessive skin folds, dropping eyelids, and extremely short legs would be considered indicators of potential suffering.

A key measure focuses on ground clearance – dogs whose chest sits less than one third of their height above the ground could be classified as unhealthy, a standard critics say could capture dwarf breeds like the corgi. Opponents argue the approach risks eliminating entire breeds based purely on appearance rather than veterinary evidence.

Beverley Cuddy, editor of Dogs Today magazine and founder of the Union of Good Dog People, warned the policy could have dramatic consequences for Britain's dog lovers.

She said: "We need proper, nuanced tests that don't throw the baby out with the bathwater, or we're going to lose Britain's most beloved breeds in the blink of an eye. It's going to be the most shocking thing to happen to dog lovers in this country."

Cuddy added: "People will rightly be outraged at being told they can't have the dogs they want. It's madness. I think the late Queen would have been very upset."