'Scarily-Thin' La Toya Jackson Sparks Fresh Health Concerns by Showcasing Slender Frame at Family Funeral — 'That's Grossly Unhealthy'
March 5 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
La Toya Jackson has sparked fresh fears for her well-being after showcasing her tiny figure ahead of a family funeral.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the performer, 69, was attending the funeral of Toyia Jackson, the daughter-in-law of her older brother, Jackie Jackson.
What Are La Toya's Fans Saying About Her Latest Snaps?
But she felt the event was worthy of a pre-wake photo opportunity, which triggered concern from fans.
She wrote in the caption: "Sending much love and light that's needed today."
Commenting on the snap on Instagram, one follower wrote: "We love you Toy. It's time to eat a sandwich,' while another added: “'Gosh, my arm can't even fit in her boot!! I hope she's okay."
A third chimed in: “'I mean you no disrespect, I love your family like you wouldn't believe. You've always been slim, but you're very slim now. Is all okay?'
Writing on X, a user added: "That’s grossly Unhealthy."
How Has La Toya Tried To Explain Slender Frame?
This isn't the first time that La Toya has shocked fans with her figure.
Back in December, the former Playboy cover girl went viral after sharing a video of her alarmingly thin frame on social media.
After the clip racked up millions of views online, La Toya issued a vague statement in response to all the speculation surrounding her health.
"I hear you, I see you, I send you love and I wish to say! Enjoy your weekend with all positivity!" she wrote.
But some of her followers saluted her slender figure, one saying: "Everyone is talking about her being thin. She looks really great to me, she has always been thin."
Another wrote: "You look beautiful my dear sister and don't let nobody make you feel otherwise."
La Toya's Cryptic Posts About Doctors' Visit
Last year, La Toya posted two cryptic videos in the span of three days featuring her visiting a doctor's office to treat an undisclosed ailment.
"I'm here at the doctor again, so I'm hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good and I hope you guys have a great day, bye," she said in one video.
She returned to the doctor's a few days later and said: "Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed, that place again. I'm constantly getting check-ups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys."
Back in June, she told fans concerned about her frail 5ft4in frame that her figure is all down to her healthy plant-based diet.
She told the Daily Mail: "I'm strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic, and my diet is basically based on plants.
"So it's a cruciferous diet basically, and that's what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us."
A cruciferous diet emphasizes the consumption of cruciferous vegetables — which include broccoli, arugula, kale, and cabbage.
While La Toya sticks to her veggies, she did admit that she occasionally eats chicken, too.