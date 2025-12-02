La Toya Jackson, 69, Sparks Health Concerns by Showcasing 'Shockingly Thin' Appearance Weeks After Mystery Medical Dash

La Toya, who is the middle child of the famous Jackson family, looked very slender as she posed in her home.

In the three photos, the singer was sporting a glam outfit, including skin tight black pants and a red top, but the figure-hugging look highlighted her increasingly shrinking frame.

The star wrote next to the trio of snaps: "Happy Monday guys! Wishing you all a fabulous week!

"Stay safe, healthy and much love to you all."

However, fans rushed to share their concern at how slim La Toya looked, with one saying: "She's always been petite but I’m beginning to worry about her. I hope she is ok."

Another added: "I'm concerned out how tiny you look! Please stay healthy."