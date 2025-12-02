La Toya Jackson, 69, Sparks Health Concerns by Showcasing 'Shockingly Thin' Appearance Weeks After Mystery Medical Dash
Dec. 2 2025, Updated 9:18 a.m. ET
La Toya Jackson has sparked health concerns after displaying her alarming weightloss on social media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's slight frame triggered a number of fans to express their worry for the star, who recently told of her on-going health issues.
Fans 'Beginning To Worry About Her'
La Toya, who is the middle child of the famous Jackson family, looked very slender as she posed in her home.
In the three photos, the singer was sporting a glam outfit, including skin tight black pants and a red top, but the figure-hugging look highlighted her increasingly shrinking frame.
The star wrote next to the trio of snaps: "Happy Monday guys! Wishing you all a fabulous week!
"Stay safe, healthy and much love to you all."
However, fans rushed to share their concern at how slim La Toya looked, with one saying: "She's always been petite but I’m beginning to worry about her. I hope she is ok."
Another added: "I'm concerned out how tiny you look! Please stay healthy."
On-Going Medical Issues
A third said: "Please look after yourself La Toya, you are looking very thin."
While a fourth jumped to her defence, and said: "Y'all please don’t be unkind I think La Toya is having some health challenges."
A fifth echoed this: "La Toya has always been petite and it’s normal to lose muscle mass as you get older.
"The jokes some of y’all are making are really unnecessary and rude."
Last month, La Toya posted two cryptic videos of herself at the doctor's surgery.
Although she didn’t reveal why she was there, she told her followers in the first video: "I'm here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good and I hope you guys have a great day, bye,
Then a few days later, she posted s second clip from the same doctor’s office, and said: "Guess where I am on this Monday morning?
"You guessed, that place again. I’m constantly getting check-ups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys."
Staying Slim Due To Healthy-Living
However, La Toya previously tried to reassure fans that her tiny frame is down to her plant-based diet.
She said: "I'm strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic and my diet is basically based on plants,.
"So it's a cruciferous diet basically and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us."
La Toya became a successful solo recording artist in 1980s and produced hits such as If You Feel The Funk and Sexbox.
In 1989, La Toya posed topless for Playboy and in 1994 she became one of the first celebrities to have a Playboy video released.
The performer is currently planning to launch her own luxury lifestyle brand in the Middle East featuring clothing and accessories.
She said "I've been working on it for quite a while now, for over a year actually, and it's gonna show a mixture of everything we have.
"Men's clothing, women's clothing, shoes, purses, hats, accessories, everything. You name it, dresses, everything.
"I love the men's line. It's so beautiful. It's right down my alley, so that's good."