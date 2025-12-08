La Toya Jackson Breaks Silence Amid Concerns Over Thin Appearance After Fans Sound Alarm Over 'Health Challenges'

Fans initially picked apart her frame after a December 1 Instagram post, but, rather than crawl into a cave and avoid the noise, Jackson returned three days ago to address the chatter.

La Toya Jackson has broken her silence about her thin body frame after fans sounded alarm bells over the way she looked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Heart Don't Lie singer, 69, returned to Instagram to share a video of herself walking in the exact same outfit that people initially commented on.

"I hear you, I see you, I send you love, and I wish to say! Enjoy your weekend with all positivity!" Jackson wrote while the song Enjoy Every Moment by Noa Belle played in the background.

Commenters immediately piped in with their thoughts, with one person writing, "Everyone is talking about her being thin. She looks really great to me; she has always been thin. What people aren’t noticing is how tall she is standing. Up and walking! She has amazing posture and is still dressing beautifully and femininely."

Another person felt like Jackson's caption was instructing people to back off, as they noted, "She said 'I see and here y'all,' which was the nicest way to say 'mind y'all business.' Instead of commenting on her weight, I think this gentle soul just wants you ladies and gents positive vibes..."