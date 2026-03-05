Your tip
Celebrity > Kevin Federline

Kevin Federline Expressed Fear 'Something Bad' Would Happen to Britney Spears — Months Before His Book Sent Singer In a 'Downhill' Spiral Leading to DUI Arrest

Composite photo of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federeline voiced concerns about Britney Spears in his memoir.

March 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kevin Federline expressed fears "something bad" would happen to Britney Spears months before his book sent the singer in a downward spiral that eventually ended in her DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Federline made the shocking confession in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, which came out in October 2025.

What Did Kevin Federline Say in His Book?

Composite photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline's book reportedly sent Britney Spears 'over the edge.'

In his book, he notes that the situation with Britney "feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible" and that "it's become impossible to pretend everything’s OK."

"From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour," he says. "Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."

Kevin's Book Had an Impact on Britney

Photo of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline's book 'impacted' Britney Spears 'emotionally,' an insider stated.

According to Page Six, Federline's book is responsible for sending the princess of pop into a "downhill" spiral.

"But the truth is, this has been going on for a while," an insider shared. "Her behavior has become increasingly erratic in recent months. She goes from being fine to being not."

They noted Federline's book is the thing that "really sent her over the edge" and "it's been downhill from there."

"It really impacted her emotionally," they added.

The insider also alleged the Toxic hitmaker "feels like she gave Kevin everything that he wanted over the years" and "paid him so much money," but he still went ahead and "exploited her" with his tell-all book.

"He used her; he wanted to ruin her," they claimed. "And that was a really hard pill to swallow; it absolutely killed her that someone would want to damage her so much."

Britney Spears' Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was arrested on March 4.

As Radar reported, Spears was arrested on the evening of March 4 for a DUI in Ventura County, Calif.

She was put into handcuffs at approximately 9:30 p.m. Once in police custody, she was immediately rushed off to the hospital to have her blood alcohol level determined.

While police have not shared the BAC results, insiders claim Spears has been telling people it was 0.06, which is under the legal limit in California of 0.08 percent – but, you a person can still be charged with a DUI in the state if police observe them driving erratically.

Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, provided a statemen on the situation to TMZ.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," he said. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her," Hudson added. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

911 Dispatch Audio

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was taken to a hospital to have her BAC evaluated.

911 dispatch audio from the incident was also released. In the clip, dispatchers shared there was a "Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes" that was "speeding."

"2026 convertible out of LA," they stated.

An officer heard on the call asked for "all units" to be sent "down towards this area, please." Police units could also be heard answering and tracking the location of Spears' car.

"This is a 2026 black BMW convertible," the officer said a second time.

Next, officers were heard in the audio trailing Spears' car and, finally, pulling her over.

"Talking with the driver," another officer stated. "Driver is out of the vehicle."

