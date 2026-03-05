Kevin Federline Expressed Fear 'Something Bad' Would Happen to Britney Spears — Months Before His Book Sent Singer In a 'Downhill' Spiral Leading to DUI Arrest

According to Page Six, Federline's book is responsible for sending the princess of pop into a "downhill" spiral.

"But the truth is, this has been going on for a while," an insider shared. "Her behavior has become increasingly erratic in recent months. She goes from being fine to being not."

They noted Federline's book is the thing that "really sent her over the edge" and "it's been downhill from there."

"It really impacted her emotionally," they added.

The insider also alleged the Toxic hitmaker "feels like she gave Kevin everything that he wanted over the years" and "paid him so much money," but he still went ahead and "exploited her" with his tell-all book.

"He used her; he wanted to ruin her," they claimed. "And that was a really hard pill to swallow; it absolutely killed her that someone would want to damage her so much."