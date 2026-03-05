Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect 'Could Be Keeping Track of The Memorial' Outside Her Arizona Home by Using 'Cameras,' Expert Claims
March 5 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
The creep suspected of snatching Nancy Guthrie may be lurking in the shadows and could even be watching the growing sea of flowers and sympathy tributes piling up outside the home where she was abducted on February 1, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A top law enforcement official said the person who forcibly took 84-year-old Nancy from her bed could be "keeping track" of the site where her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, placed a bouquet without authorities knowing the sick perp's identity.
Suspect Could Have 'Eyes' on Nancy Guthrie's Memorial
"They could [have eyes on the memorial], we're just not seeing it," National Police Association spokesperson and a retired police sergeant, Betsy Brantner Smith, told Fox News Digital.
"They could be keeping track of it, but we're not seeing the cameras," she added.
Neighbors and devastated members of the community have been flocking to the end of Nancy’s driveway, leaving handwritten notes, artwork, and armfuls of yellow flowers in a growing tribute while clinging to the hope the missing mom of three will somehow be found alive.
Savannah stopped by the moving memorial on March 2 with sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, laying down their own flowers as they took in the overwhelming outpouring of support for their shattered family.
The visit to the tribute moved the Today co-host and her loved ones to tears, as they locked arms and hugged in Savannah's first public sighting since her mom's disappearance.
It also turned out to be a heartbreaking farewell of sorts, as the NBC star then left Arizona and headed home to New York City, while her mother’s baffling disappearance grows colder by the day, with no new leads and no suspect ever named more than a month after she vanished.
Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Set
Savannah was seen hugging colleagues as she returned to her longtime workplace in a video taken by a fan outside Rockefeller Center's Studio 1A on March 5.
The trip back also resulted in the first confirmation the Arizona native will be returning to the co-hosting chair she's held since 2012 while waiting for any new breaks in finding her mother.
"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home," a show spokesperson revealed.
No Breaks In Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case
After Savannah's visit, her return to the airwaves was a hot topic on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.
"She said that she has the intention to return to the show. Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home and where she feels so loved," Jenna Bush Hager told viewers.
Co-host Sheinelle Jones added, "Whenever [she is] ready, we are here."
Savannah flew to Arizona immediately after her mom was discovered missing and spent more than a month in Tucson praying for her return.
It remains a mystery why someone took her elderly and ailing mom from her home in the middle of the night.
The only break in the case came when a brief clip from her Nest doorbell camera caught a masked man armed with a gun trying to disable the device shortly before she was taken. Despite it leading to thousands of tips, authorities are no closer to zeroing in on who abducted Nancy.