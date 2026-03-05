Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect 'Could Be Keeping Track of The Memorial' Outside Her Arizona Home by Using 'Cameras,' Expert Claims

"They could [have eyes on the memorial], we're just not seeing it," National Police Association spokesperson and a retired police sergeant, Betsy Brantner Smith, told Fox News Digital.

"They could be keeping track of it, but we're not seeing the cameras," she added.

Neighbors and devastated members of the community have been flocking to the end of Nancy’s driveway, leaving handwritten notes, artwork, and armfuls of yellow flowers in a growing tribute while clinging to the hope the missing mom of three will somehow be found alive.

Savannah stopped by the moving memorial on March 2 with sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, laying down their own flowers as they took in the overwhelming outpouring of support for their shattered family.