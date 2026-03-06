Marjorie Taylor Greene Begs Tucker Carlson to Run for President and Claims He 'Would Beat Trump' — After Conservative Mouthpiece Is Booted Out of MAGA
March 6 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has confirmed who she wants to see run for president in 2028, and it's the guy Donald Trump just booted out of the MAGA crew, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-Trump loyalist revealed she wants Tucker Carlson to run for office, and even made a bold claim: the conservative (and controversial) mouthpiece would "beat" Trump.
'Trump Is Not America First'
In the early morning of Friday, March 6, Greene took to her X account to throw her support behind Carlson, and claimed, "Trump doesn't even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA."
She continued: "Trump is not America First, he's donor first. Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the Constitution and tried to run again for a third term."
While the 22nd Amendment, ratified into the Constitution in 1951, doesn't allow a president to serve more than two terms, Trump has hinted he would be interested in running for office again.
Some have even highlighted several routes he can take, including being selected as Vice President and replacing the actual president if they were to resign.
Trump Goes Off on Tucker Carlson
However, besides Greene, there may be another person who wouldn't have Trump's vote in 2028: Carlson. The 56-year-old was bashed by Trump during a phone call, as he raged, "Tucker has lost his way" after Carlson called out the military operation in Iran, branding it "absolutely disgusting and evil."
Following his harsh comments, Trump raged at ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, and confirmed Carlson isn't MAGA.
He went off: "MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again.
"MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things," Trump continued. "And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that."
Tucker Carlson Still Has Love for Trump
Despite being told off by the former reality star, Carlson wasn't phased too much, admitting he still has a soft spot for Trump.
"There are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included," the former Fox News personality told Status' Oliver Darcy. "But I'll always love him no matter what he says about me."
And while Trump doesn't seem to be too interested in being Carlson's buddy again, he is believed to have played a major part in his first term.
According to Jason Zengerle's tell-all, an ex-Fox News producer claimed Carlson's show was "effectively a senior advisor to the president" at the time.
According to Zengerle's book, In Hated By All the Right People: Tucker Carlson and the Unraveling of the Conservative Mind, he notes a certain moment in which former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin was told how Trump and the White House felt about Carlson.
About Griffin, who now works at The View, missed an episode of Carlson's show the night before, Zengerle writes that Jared Kushner, who was the senior advisor at the time, quickly responded, "You can't work in this White House and not watch Tucker Carlson."
However, a former White House official head-turning comparison while explaining the dynamic to the author, noting, "Tucker was the hot girl that didn't want to f--- him."
The office claimed: Trump was like what do you mean you don't want to? He was intrigued."