Marjorie Taylor Greene Begs Tucker Carlson to Run for President and Claims He 'Would Beat Trump' — After Conservative Mouthpiece Is Booted Out of MAGA

In the early morning of Friday, March 6, Greene took to her X account to throw her support behind Carlson, and claimed, "Trump doesn't even know what MAGA is anymore and turned it into MIGA."

She continued: "Trump is not America First, he's donor first. Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the Constitution and tried to run again for a third term."

While the 22nd Amendment, ratified into the Constitution in 1951, doesn't allow a president to serve more than two terms, Trump has hinted he would be interested in running for office again.

Some have even highlighted several routes he can take, including being selected as Vice President and replacing the actual president if they were to resign.