EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Becoming Tough Guy of Monarchy' By Demanding Police Probe Against Uncle Andrew 'Is Done and Dusted by Time He's on the Throne'
March 6 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Prince William is increasingly determined to confront the scandals surrounding his uncle, the ex-Prince Andrew, and wants a full police investigation pursued before he becomes king – a stance royal insiders told RadarOnline.com signals the heir is ready to become the monarchy's toughest enforcer yet.
Andrew Windsor, the disgraced former duke, 66, was arrested on his latest birthday on February 19 after officers from Thames Valley Police carried out a dawn raid on Wood Farm at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where he had been staying on his birthday.
Windsor was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office – an offense that carries a potential life sentence – before being released later that evening while the investigation continued. The arrest followed months of scrutiny over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and arrived amid renewed attention after fresh Epstein files were circulated publicly.
One senior palace aide told us the episode has hardened William's attitude toward his uncle and convinced him the monarchy cannot afford lingering controversies once he inherits the crown.
"From William's perspective, there cannot be any lingering questions hanging over the monarchy when his reign begins," they claimed. "He thinks the situation involving Andrew has dragged on for far too long and that it needs to be confronted properly rather than quietly tolerated. This is why he is being viewed as the tough guy of the monarchy at the moment."
Prince William Urges Immediate Action and Transparency
The insider added the Prince of Wales wants the matter addressed immediately rather than delayed.
"His view is that postponing difficult decisions only weakens the institution," they noted. "William feels the royal family must face the problem head-on now, clear the air, and make sure there is absolute transparency before he becomes king."
The source added: "William is very conscious that the public expects fairness and accountability, and he believes the monarchy has to reflect that standard.
"In his view, if serious concerns are raised about someone's behavior, those issues should be examined openly through the proper legal processes rather than handled quietly behind palace walls."
Royal Family Distances Itself From Andrew Wndsor
The insider also said future King William sees the current moment as a defining one for the future of the institution.
They added: "He thinks the monarchy cannot afford to appear protective of privilege or reluctant to face difficult truths. William's feeling is that drawing a clear boundary now – and allowing the law to run its course – is essential if he wants to inherit a crown that is trusted and respected."
While King Charles, 77, is said by aides to remain personally affectionate toward Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, royal observers said the wider family has steadily distanced itself from Windsor and his family since his withdrawal from public duties in 2019.
Investigators have not announced any charges, and Thames Valley Police say inquiries remain ongoing following the February arrest.
'He Knows Andrew is Toxic for That Brand'
Windsor continues to deny wrongdoing and is cooperating with investigators as scrutiny around his past associations intensifies across Britain and beyond.
He is currently free "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
A source said: "William's stern view is that the Andrew scandal is a stain on the royal family brand – and he is big into protecting and cleaning up that brand in almost a business and marketing manner.
"He knows Andrew is toxic for that brand and vision, and wants nothing to do with him."