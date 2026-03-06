EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Becoming Tough Guy of Monarchy' By Demanding Police Probe Against Uncle Andrew 'Is Done and Dusted by Time He's on the Throne'

Windsor was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office – an offense that carries a potential life sentence – before being released later that evening while the investigation continued. The arrest followed months of scrutiny over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and arrived amid renewed attention after fresh Epstein files were circulated publicly.

One senior palace aide told us the episode has hardened William's attitude toward his uncle and convinced him the monarchy cannot afford lingering controversies once he inherits the crown.

"From William's perspective, there cannot be any lingering questions hanging over the monarchy when his reign begins," they claimed. "He thinks the situation involving Andrew has dragged on for far too long and that it needs to be confronted properly rather than quietly tolerated. This is why he is being viewed as the tough guy of the monarchy at the moment."