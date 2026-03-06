Trump Assassination Fears: Washington Man, 20, Indicted After Threatening to 'Wear the Prez's Face After Murdering Him' in Disturbing Posts

In one of the bizarre online threats from mid-August 2025, Wharton allegedly said, "Real punks can agree with me on this one. Elon Musk and Trump are easy targets."

Several days later, Wharton allegedly shared a photo that appeared to be a side profile of his own face, and wildly captioned the post: "What the guy in the White House sees after I kill the U.S. PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICAN AND WEAR HIS FACE AS A MASK."

On August 19, 2025, the 20-year-old allegedly said: "WHEN I TWEET THAT I'LL ASSASSINATE THE U.S. PRESIDENT THEY DELETE IT."