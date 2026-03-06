Trump Assassination Fears: Washington Man, 20, Indicted After Threatening to 'Wear the Prez's Face After Murdering Him' in Disturbing Posts
March 6 2026, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
A 20-year-old man from Washington has been indicted on two counts of threatening a federal official after he made a series of bizarre social media posts claiming that he planned to assassinate President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the criminal complaint, Phillip Wharton's disturbing online updates – which allegedly included photos of himself holding weapons – took place over last August and September.
Phillip Wharton's Disturbing Posts
In one of the bizarre online threats from mid-August 2025, Wharton allegedly said, "Real punks can agree with me on this one. Elon Musk and Trump are easy targets."
Several days later, Wharton allegedly shared a photo that appeared to be a side profile of his own face, and wildly captioned the post: "What the guy in the White House sees after I kill the U.S. PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICAN AND WEAR HIS FACE AS A MASK."
On August 19, 2025, the 20-year-old allegedly said: "WHEN I TWEET THAT I'LL ASSASSINATE THE U.S. PRESIDENT THEY DELETE IT."
Phillip Wharton Confronted by Special Agent
Several weeks later, a special agent investigating the case met with Wharton to discuss the seriousness of his comments, according to court documents observed by Radar.
"Phillip Wharton explained he made the posts because he felt angry about his belief that President Trump had been involved with s-- trafficking two 14-year-olds and made reference to Trump’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein," the complaint read.
When the special agent explained the "potential consequences" of his online threats, including possibly being prosecuted, the 20-year-old "seemed compliant and understanding" and "agreed to stop making threats against the president."
Phillip Wharton Continues Assassination Threats
On September 23, 2025, the FBI reported Wharton had yet again made an assassination threat. This time, he posted via Instagram, with the username "saydi / @saydieonline."
"I am going to kill the president tomorrow," he allegedly wrote. "This is not a joke, but a confession admissible in a court of law."
Wharton was arrested in November 2025, and he has since been released on bond, according to Law & Crime.
Other Death Threats Against Trump
This comes after another man, Markus E. Hamlett, was also indicted for allegedly making violent threats against the POTUS. While it's unclear exactly what was said, it's been reported that he was already on the federal government's radar prior to his February 4 arrest.
When the 46-year-old was questioned on the threats, he reportedly said he'd been "sending emails and making phone calls for a year trying to get arrested."
"This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office," a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Florida read. "The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher C. Patterson."
Hamlett's trial is scheduled to begin on April 6.
If he is found guilty, he could face five years behind bars and up to a $250,000 fine.