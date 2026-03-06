EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Louisiana Mayor's Sex Offender Registration Reveals Bizarre Religious Tattoos — After She Was Found Guilty of 'Raping' Son's Teen Friend
For a woman convicted of "raping" an underage boy at a boozy birthday party, Misty Roberts sure does have an interesting way of displaying her faith, RadarOnline.com can share.
The former Louisiana mayor, who is awaiting her sentencing after getting drunk with her son and his friends and then seducing one of them, has several "faith-based" tattoos covering her body.
Keeping the Faith
Roberts was forced to register as a s-- offender after she was found guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor.
As part of the conviction, Roberts had to submit her name and identifying characteristics to a sheriff's registry of offenders and take a new mug shot.
Along with her physical description of having blond hair and green eyes came a description of her body art. The 43-year-old mother of two has a varied assortment of tatts, including a star pattern of the Leo constellation (even though she was born in May, which makes her a Taurus) on her right wrist.
She also has tattoos of a butterfly on her left hip, "I love you" written across her abdomen, and angel wings on her left wrist.
Finally, she has the religious-based message "Walk by Faith" tattooed on her right foot.
Roberts Has Shown Little Remorse
The former mayor of DeRidder, a city of less than 10,000 people, also flashed her faith in her new s-- offender photo, showing off a gold crucifix necklace.
She added some pearl-studded earrings and a pearl-studded headband to hold her hair back, but was in no mood to smile for the camera, instead staring into it with a furrowed brow.
Roberts has offered little remorse since the verdict, and is said to be already planning her appeal.
Outside the courthouse, her attorney, Todd Clemons, insisted Roberts did nothing wrong, and he would do whatever he could to keep her out of prison and with her kids.
"At this particular point, there's no apology that I'm gonna give on her behalf," Clemons railed.
Accusations of Alcoholism and Affairs
Roberts' faith apparently could not save her marriage to her ex-husband Duncan Clanton, who lashed out during their divorce proceedings, labeling her a "cheat" and an "alcoholic."
Long before her romp with the teen, Roberts and Clanton went through a contentious separation in 2022. As their marriage crumbled, Clanton accused his ex of having an affair with another man.
While Roberts denied the allegations, Clanton let his temper fly, calling her via text message "an alcoholic, cheating SOB! And you blame me around every corner for that."
He continued in the text: "You've never looked in the mirror, and it shows how truly shallow you are. I’ll admit in the short term it has been extremely hard to move on, but in the long term it will be a different story."
"Have fun living your propped-up life!" he added.
Roberts Confessed to Her Ex
Clanton, who shares two kids with Roberts, blasted in another text: "You really are cold-blooded. Just wanted you to know what a real piece of s--- you really are!"
However, it appeared the relationship had thawed somewhat, especially in light of Roberts' arrest. After being caught with the minor during the birthday party, Roberts sent a frantic and emotional text to Clanton confessing her crime.
"I need to talk to you, I just need to tell you in person," he texted. "I f---ed up. And I respect you enough to tell you. And I need to."
Clanton was apparently receptive, advising his ex: "You are a great mom, and that's what's going to be your foundation. That's what's going to get you through it. You're strong."
He later pledged, "I won't turn my back on you."