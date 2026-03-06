EXCLUSIVE: One of Hollywood's Brightest Rising Stars Has Been Secretly Living With Agonizing and Incurable Illness for Three Years
March 6 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Twister star Daisy Edgar-Jones has been secretly living with agonizing endometriosis for three years.
The actress, 27, is now in huge demand in Hollywood after her breakthrough role in the BBC's Normal People, which earned her nominations for a British Academy Television Award and a Golden Globe Award.
She is now famed for her roles in mystery thriller Where the Crawdads Sing, the disaster movie Twisters, and has appeared in British Vogue's list of most influential women.
Revealing for the first time she endured years of unexplained pain before receiving a diagnosis for her chronic condition, the star discussed the health issue publicly in a YouTube video, explaining how the condition affected her hormones, skin, and menstrual cycles.
She said: "I have endometriosis, so my hormones are kind of all over the place."
Daisy added: "I had extremely bad acne for most of my teenage years."
The actress also said the condition had affected how she saw herself during that period. Edgar-Jones went on: "When I had terrible acne, it was all I could see when I looked in the mirror."
The actress also described how symptoms of the disease affected her before she was diagnosed, saying: "For so long, I had such painful periods and really volatile skin."
"I was diagnosed when I was, I think I was 24. I was definitely relieved to find out why I was going through it."
Edgar-Jones said she has since found ways to help manage the hormonal effects of the condition through lifestyle changes.
She explained: "I've found over the years skincare that really works for me."
But she reassuringly added: "But I also find drinking lots of water and when I eat well – especially when I try and not eat as much dairy – that really helps."
Actress Shares Advice for People With Acne
Edgar-Jones also shared advice for people dealing with acne, reflecting on how she now views her earlier experiences.
"But actually when I look back at photos and videos, it's funny that so much of the beauty of you is inside and the confidence that you wear can really help."
"So I would say to anyone with acne – I know it's all you can see, but it's not what everyone else can see."
Endometriosis is a long-term disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere in the body, often causing inflammation, scarring and severe pain. According to health experts, it affects up to 11 million women in the United States alone – roughly one in 10 (or 11%) of those of reproductive age (15 to 49.)
It is a common chronic disease where uterine-like tissue grows outside the uterus, most frequently diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s.
Before her breakout role in Normal People, Daisy appeared in the BBC sitcom Outnumbered in a Christmas special and later joined the cast of the ITV drama Cold Feet, playing Olivia, the on-screen daughter of Hermione Norris.
She trained with the National Youth Theatre from the age of 14 before beginning her professional acting career as a teenager and is currently in a relationship with photographer Ben Seed.
The actress started out taking ballet lessons and is thought to now be based in her home city of London.