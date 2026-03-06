EXCLUSIVE: One of Hollywood's Brightest Rising Stars Has Been Secretly Living With Agonizing and Incurable Illness for Three Years

She is now famed for her roles in mystery thriller Where the Crawdads Sing, the disaster movie Twisters, and has appeared in British Vogue's list of most influential women.

Revealing for the first time she endured years of unexplained pain before receiving a diagnosis for her chronic condition, the star discussed the health issue publicly in a YouTube video, explaining how the condition affected her hormones, skin, and menstrual cycles.

She said: "I have endometriosis, so my hormones are kind of all over the place."

Daisy added: "I had extremely bad acne for most of my teenage years."

The actress also said the condition had affected how she saw herself during that period. Edgar-Jones went on: "When I had terrible acne, it was all I could see when I looked in the mirror."