'It's Ugly': Elisabeth Hasselbeck Admits Infamous Rosie O'Donnell Fight on The View Is 'Not Fun to Look Back On'

"It was a stressful day. It's not a day that I love. It's a significant day because I can look back at it now with maturity and think my position would be the same," Hasselbeck shared on The View's companion podcast, Behind the Table.

The Republican firebrand said that maybe she could have tried to "be a little bit more physically calm. But I don't know. I was so passionate about the issue for me," when it comes to her support of the military.

"I think that I'm proud to have spoken on behalf of the military, and I'm proud that this is a program that allowed, um, even that passion to be shared," Hasselbeck recalled about her time on The View.

But when it comes to rewatching her war of words with O'Donnell, she confessed, "It's ugly. It's not a fun thing to look at."