Andrew Windsor's 'Horrified' Daughters Fear 'There's More to Come' After Disgraced Ex-Royal's Arrest and Plan to Stay Away from Public Events Amid Epstein Scandal
March 6 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor's daughters fear more lewd allegations against their father could come, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are both "horrified" the disgraced royal has become front and center of the public scandal.
How Are the Princesses Going to Respond to Scandal?
Indeed, the pair are so livid, they intend to scale back from public events and keep a low profile while the furor rumbles on — and they don't even care if their dad goes to prison.
An insider told Us Weekly: "Eugenie and Beatrice have had to change their upcoming public-facing plans and future plans this year," noting that the sisters – who are not working royals – "aren't as worried about Andrew being arrested and going to jail, but they are still horrified that he’s involved in this and worry there could be more to come."
This comes after the princesses saw their father stripped of his royal titles due to his links with convicted pedo, Jeffrey Epstein, in October.
'In London It's All People Are Talking About'
On February 19, on his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested for misconduct in public office after he was alleged to have shared confidential material with the late financier.
The ex-Prince was also ordered to vacate his longtime home at Royal Lodge, which he did last month.
The fallout has been "devastating" for his daughters as the scandal has been "all people are talking about" in London, according to the source.
A second insider told the outlet that Beatrice and Eugenie plan to scale back on public appearances
The sisters "are not actually planning on doing any public events in the near future because of everything surrounding their parents because they know that will be the focus," the source explained.
Why Has King Charles Avoided Seeing His Brother Face-To-Face?
Andrew has become such an embarrassment to the royal family his own brother is refusing to meet him face-to-face.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed King Charles is avoiding meeting his younger brother over fears even a private encounter could ignite a fresh media storm around the scandal-plagued former prince.
The decision became evident last weekend when Charles, 77, traveled to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and attended church nearby, but did not visit Andrew despite the pair being only a short distance apart.
One royal insider said: "The King understands better than anyone how quickly even the smallest gesture can be magnified when it involves the royal family. If he were seen visiting Andrew – even privately – it would immediately become the dominant headline and reignite the entire controversy.
"In the current climate, any face-to-face meeting would almost certainly be interpreted by the public as a show of solidarity, whether that was the intention or not."
The source added: "Charles is therefore approaching the situation with extreme caution. His focus is on preventing the story from escalating further and shielding the monarchy from additional reputational damage.
"That means avoiding situations where photographs could be taken, details could leak, or the meeting itself could be used to suggest the palace is rallying behind Andrew during a sensitive legal process," concluded the source.