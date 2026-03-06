Andrew Windsor's 'Horrified' Daughters Fear 'There's More to Come' After Disgraced Ex-Royal's Arrest and Plan to Stay Away from Public Events Amid Epstein Scandal

Indeed, the pair are so livid, they intend to scale back from public events and keep a low profile while the furor rumbles on — and they don't even care if their dad goes to prison.

An insider told Us Weekly: "Eugenie and Beatrice have had to change their upcoming public-facing plans and future plans this year," noting that the sisters – who are not working royals – "aren't as worried about Andrew being arrested and going to jail, but they are still horrified that he’s involved in this and worry there could be more to come."

This comes after the princesses saw their father stripped of his royal titles due to his links with convicted pedo, Jeffrey Epstein, in October.