EXCLUSIVE: Read Andrew Windsor's Pathetic Five-Word Rant He Unleashed on Flunkies as He Was Booted Out of $40M Home

Arrogance-filled Andrew Windsor howled the childish five-word protest "I'm the Queen's second son" as he was kicked out of his $40million home at Royal Lodge, according to sources who told RadarOnline.com the outburst was a final, futile appeal to his long-lost royal status amid the expanding Epstein scandal. The former prince, 66, was formally evicted from the cavernous Windsor property after months of tense negotiations with King Charles, 76, and has since relocated to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate while renovations continue at nearby Marsh Farm, which is set to be his permanent residence for the rest of his days.

Source: MEGA King Charles ordered his brother to leave the 31-room mansion following months of negotiations.

Andrew's removal from his palatial, 31-room home followed mounting pressure over his association with Jeffrey Epstein and fresh scrutiny linked to emails to the pedophile from his time as U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Last week, on the day of his 66th birthday, Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and questioned by cops for around 12 hours before being released under investigation.

'I'm the Queen's Second Son'

Source: MEGA The former prince invoked the late Queen's name to challenge his eviction.

A royal insider said: "True to form, Andrew would not accept that the situation was of his own making. There was no acknowledgment of how he had arrived at this point – only indignation. "When it became clear that he had to vacate Royal Lodge, he reacted with open disbelief, repeatedly screaming the pathetic five words, 'I'm the Queen's second son,' as though that status alone should have rendered him untouchable. "He followed it with, 'You can't do this to me' – in a tone that suggested he still believed the normal rules did not apply to him."

The insider continued: "What struck people most was his decision to invoke the late Queen's name as a shield. "It felt like an attempt to trade on her memory in order to deflect consequences. "Those present were taken aback – not just by the words themselves, but by the conviction with which he said them. "Even now, there is a sense that he has not fully grasped how serious his circumstances are. The gravity of his fall does not appear to have truly registered."

End of the 'Siege of Royal Lodge'

Source: MEGA The eviction marked the end of the long-running 'Siege of Royal Lodge.'

The confrontation marked the end of what had been dubbed the "Siege of Royal Lodge" – protracted talks aimed at persuading Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, to vacate the mansion. Andrew was long regarded as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite child, though some insiders have since characterized him as her "blind spot." Several figures familiar with the eviction discussions described the alleged five-word remark as emblematic of a deeper sense of grievance.

Source: MEGA Staff packed a collection of 70 stuffed animals for transport to the storage unit.