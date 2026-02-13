Queen Elizabeth Scolded 'Entitled' Son Andrew Windsor for His 'Obscene' Treatment of Royal Staff — 'This Must Stop'

Andrew's antics reportedly became so out of control the staff began "revolting" because they were "kept up late at night" doing his and his former wife Sarah Ferguson's bidding.

"Andrew and Sarah would hold dinner parties in their rooms at Buckingham Palace. They'd use the queen’s staff and chefs, with extravagant menus that treated guests to three- or four-course meals — complete with puddings and starters – as if it were an à la carte restaurant," Burrell claimed.

Sometimes, he said the staff would even be up until "midnight" cooking and waiting on the pair.

However, when the queen "got wind" of what was happening, she was far from pleased with her son.

"She said, 'This must stop. These are my staff. They're not yours, Andrew, and you must treat them with respect. They're here to look after us. It's their duty to look after us, and we must appreciate that,'" the former footman recalled of the queen.