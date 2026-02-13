Queen Elizabeth Scolded 'Entitled' Son Andrew Windsor for His 'Obscene' Treatment of Royal Staff — 'This Must Stop'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a soft spot for her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but according to a former palace employee, she put her foot down when it came to his treatment of her staff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew Windsor Allegedly Used to Shout Obscenities at Palace Staff
Paul Burrell, who once served as the late queen's footman and as Princess Diana's butler, told Fox News he had "lots of interactions" with the disgraced ex-prince over the years that exposed the man's "pompousness firsthand."
According to Burrell, Andrew, 65, would "tell people to 'F off, get out of here, F off," calling the "way he treated" others "obscene, really."
'This Must Stop. These Are My Staff'
Andrew's antics reportedly became so out of control the staff began "revolting" because they were "kept up late at night" doing his and his former wife Sarah Ferguson's bidding.
"Andrew and Sarah would hold dinner parties in their rooms at Buckingham Palace. They'd use the queen’s staff and chefs, with extravagant menus that treated guests to three- or four-course meals — complete with puddings and starters – as if it were an à la carte restaurant," Burrell claimed.
Sometimes, he said the staff would even be up until "midnight" cooking and waiting on the pair.
However, when the queen "got wind" of what was happening, she was far from pleased with her son.
"She said, 'This must stop. These are my staff. They're not yours, Andrew, and you must treat them with respect. They're here to look after us. It's their duty to look after us, and we must appreciate that,'" the former footman recalled of the queen.
Andrew Windsor's Rebellion
After being told off by his mother for his poor behavior, Burrell claimed Andrew took things a step further and simply "wouldn't let the maids into the rooms" at all to "make the beds" every day.
"They would stay in bed at all hours," he said. "They would abuse the system."
This is far from the first time Andrew has been accused of wrongdoing. As Radar previously reported, he allegedly borrowed a sizable sum from the queen and other royals to pay off Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre – and has yet to pay it back.
Giuffre claimed the late convicted s-- offender had trafficked her to Andrew when she was only 17 years old. They settled the lawsuit for around $15million.
"As far as anyone knows, he still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed," an insider told The Sun. "The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened."
"Andrew lied to his own family about the extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," added the insider. "They bankrolled his payoff to his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. They bought his lies and helped him try to make the problem go away."