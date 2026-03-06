Disgraced Ex-Mayor Misty Roberts, 43, Poses for New Sex Offender Mugshot After Being Found Guilty of 'Raping' Son's Friend, 16, During Boozy Party

Roberts is currently free while awaiting her sentencing on April 17, after a jury took less than an hour to find her guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor.

The 43-year-old mother-of-two was convicted of giving her son and his friends alcohol while hosting them at her house for a boozy birthday pool party, and eventually having s-- with a teenage guest.

Roberts was in no mood to smile as she took her new s-- offender mug shot, instead staring into the camera with a furrowed brow.

She did glam herself up a bit, accessorizing with pearl-studded earrings and a pearl-studded headband to hold her hair back. A gold cross pendant hung tilted around her neck.