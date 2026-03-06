Disgraced Ex-Mayor Misty Roberts, 43, Poses for New Sex Offender Mugshot After Being Found Guilty of 'Raping' Son's Friend, 16, During Boozy Party
March 6 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Disgraced Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts has a new mugshot, and a new title – "s-- offender".
RadarOnline.com has learned the former mayor of DeRidder, La. has officially registered as an offender after she was found guilty of "raping" an underage friend of her teenage son.
Roberts New Look
Roberts is currently free while awaiting her sentencing on April 17, after a jury took less than an hour to find her guilty of indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a minor.
The 43-year-old mother-of-two was convicted of giving her son and his friends alcohol while hosting them at her house for a boozy birthday pool party, and eventually having s-- with a teenage guest.
Roberts was in no mood to smile as she took her new s-- offender mug shot, instead staring into the camera with a furrowed brow.
She did glam herself up a bit, accessorizing with pearl-studded earrings and a pearl-studded headband to hold her hair back. A gold cross pendant hung tilted around her neck.
Roberts Resigned Before Her Arrest
Roberts resigned as mayor of DeRidder, a small city in western Louisiana of less than 10,000 people, just days before her arrest in 2024.
Other guests at the party testified that Roberts seemed to take a special interest in her son's teenage friend, and witnesses said she was inappropriately touching and dancing with him.
According to her arrest report, on the day of the party, Roberts "pressed her b-- up against (her alleged victim) while taking a photograph of him.''
She also reportedly made statements about being attracted to the boy, and "put her hand on the bare torso area of (the boy) while making said comments to him."
They also posed for what authorities called a "lewd photograph."
The Teen Victim Told His Story
The teen victim took the stand himself earlier this week, testifying that he and Roberts began kissing by the pool before the older woman said they shouldn't be outside. He asked if they could go upstairs, and she agreed.
Once inside the locked room, the two allegedly started kissing on a couch.
"She exposed her b-----s while kissing (the boy) in the locked bonus room," the court papers continued. "She asked (him) why he chose her to have sexual intercourse with."
He reportedly told her it was because she was flirting with him.
Witness Recollections
While Roberts may have thought she and the teen were alone in the bonus room, her nephew admitted to spying on the couple with his cellphone camera to get a better look.
"From what I gathered, they were f---ing," he told investigators. When asked how he got that impression, since he admitted he couldn’t see what Roberts was or wasn’t wearing, he said "just the motion" gave it away.
However, the nephew told jurors he never saw any "private parts," was not sure if he actually recorded any of the alleged act, and later erased his phone out of caution.
Roberts' younger daughter also told detectives she saw her mom and the boy "on top of each other" that night, and her son said he caught the two in the act.
"They were — just, like — they were having s--," the son said, adding that his mother was drunk and did not remember the incident.