'Gone, But Not Forgotten': Gavin Newsom Takes a Jab at Kristi Noem After Trump Fired 'ICE Barbie' Amid Immigration Chaos and Affair Rumors

Newsom took to Instagram to post a video montage chock-full of photos of the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

Gavin Newsom's post about Kristi Noem was praised for winning the internet 'today' by one follower.

Along with the collection of pics, which Newsom captioned "Gone, but not forgotten," he included Sarah McLachlan's famous song I Will Remember You.

At the end of the footage, he wrote, "It was the best of times." He then crossed out best and wrote "worst."

Unsurprisingly, Newsom's post garnered a ton of comments.

Comedian Chelsea Handler piped in to say she had "never been more excited about another woman losing her job."

"You win the internet today," another fan of Newsom's post wrote, while another insisted Newsom's Instagram is "a national treasure."

Other comments revealed how they wanted Noem to go to prison for her actions.