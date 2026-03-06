'Gone, But Not Forgotten': Gavin Newsom Takes a Jab at Kristi Noem After Trump Fired 'ICE Barbie' Amid Immigration Chaos and Affair Rumors
Gavin Newsom took a jab at Kristi Noem after Donald Trump fired the infamous "ICE Barbie" amid immigration chaos and affair rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Newsom took to Instagram to post a video montage chock-full of photos of the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.
Gavin Newsom's Brutal Trolling
Along with the collection of pics, which Newsom captioned "Gone, but not forgotten," he included Sarah McLachlan's famous song I Will Remember You.
At the end of the footage, he wrote, "It was the best of times." He then crossed out best and wrote "worst."
Unsurprisingly, Newsom's post garnered a ton of comments.
Comedian Chelsea Handler piped in to say she had "never been more excited about another woman losing her job."
"You win the internet today," another fan of Newsom's post wrote, while another insisted Newsom's Instagram is "a national treasure."
Other comments revealed how they wanted Noem to go to prison for her actions.
Donald Trump Announced Kristi Noem Was Done
As Radar reported, Noem was fired on March 5 and replaced with Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.
Trump took to Truth Social to announce the news, while also revealing he had given Noem the new title of "Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas."
"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," he wrote.
"The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere, we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"
Kristi Noem's Testimony Before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Earlier this week, Noem was grilled by the Senate Judiciary Committee on her response to crackdowns on immigrants, including the ICE agents who killed Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.
While she suggested protestors were involved in acts of domestic terrorism, she alleged she "did not" call Pretti a "domestic terrorist," but rather suggested he was involved in an "incident" related to domestic terrorism.
She also claimed Trump signed off on a border security advertising campaign she was featured in that cost $220million.
Trump, for his part, claimed on March 5 he "never knew anything about it."
Other Issues With Noem
Noem had a slew of other issues during her time as Secretary of Homeland Security, including rumors of an alleged affair with her advisor, Corey Lewandowski, who has been married since 2005.
After joining Trump's 2024 campaign as a senior advisor, he was removed, reportedly due to staff conduct. After getting removed, he has served as Noem's chief of staff.
"Things are (explicit)," a source claimed about Noem and Lewandowski in December. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place. I'm just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."