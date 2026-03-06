Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Missing' Epstein Files Containing Explosive Trump Assault Claim Released by Pam Bondi Hours After She Was Subpoenaed by Congress

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Sexual assault accusations have suddenly reappeared in the DOJ's Epstein Files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

The Justice Department had published another 1,000 "missing" pages to the Epstein file database, many of which detail new accusations against President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.

Among them was an interview with one alleged victim claimed Trump tried to force her into oral s--, and she bit his p----.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Allegedly Forced a Young Girl to Give Him Oral S--

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

An alleged Epstein victim claimed Trump forced her to perform oral s-- on him.

DOJ officials have been accused of purposely omitting certain Epstein documents that detail allegations Trump tried to "rape" an underage girl. However, the government agency maintains any missing records were mistakenly tagged as "duplicates" and have all been published "consistent with the law."

Last month, an email appeared, then mysteriously disappeared from the files, regarding a complaint to the FBI involving the then-businessman.

"(Redacted) reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral s-- on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ," the complaint summary states.

Now, the DOJ has posted a series of interviews conducted with the accuser from 2019, in which she goes into greater detail about the alleged sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

The Girl Allegedly 'Bit' Trump

epstein trump complaint
Source: DOJ

She was allegedly hit in the face when she laughed about biting him.

The woman, who was between 13 and 15 years of age at the time, told FBI officials Epstein introduced her to Trump in a large room in New York, before the future-president asked everyone to leave the two of them alone.

"Trump mentioned something to the effect of, 'Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,'" the accuser recalled, as the report detailed: "Trump unzipped his pants and put (her) head, 'down to his p----.' (The Woman) 'bit the s--- out of it.'

Trump retaliated by hitting her, and said "words to the effect of, 'get this little b---- the h--- out of here.'"

The accuser said she bit Trump's manhood because he "disgusted" her.

Article continues below advertisement

Similar Allegations in the Past

Maxwell wants President Trump to pardon her.
Source: mega

Epstein and his lover/fixer Ghislaine Maxwell appear multiple times in the missing files.

The allegations are similar to reports in an earlier FBI document that was included in the original Epstein files dump late last year.

According to the info in the document, someone called the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to report information related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the report, there's a redacted name that specifically states, "he raped me." The "he" they are referring to is Trump.

"Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein," a redacted name also claimed.

The age of the alleged victim is not known.

Palpable Pressure On Pam Bondi

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi will be questioned about why the documents disappeared.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is being slammed for the missing documents and has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to explain what happened.

This week, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace insisted "the victims of this horrific global network deserve justice."

Mace stressed that Bondi "claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files," but "they have not" – something she alleged "the record is clear" on.

"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history," Mace continued. "His global s-- trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed."

"Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth," she added. "Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."

