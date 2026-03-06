'Missing' Epstein Files Containing Explosive Trump Assault Claim Released by Pam Bondi Hours After She Was Subpoenaed by Congress

DOJ officials have been accused of purposely omitting certain Epstein documents that detail allegations Trump tried to "rape" an underage girl. However, the government agency maintains any missing records were mistakenly tagged as "duplicates" and have all been published "consistent with the law."

Last month, an email appeared, then mysteriously disappeared from the files, regarding a complaint to the FBI involving the then-businessman.

"(Redacted) reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral s-- on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ," the complaint summary states.

Now, the DOJ has posted a series of interviews conducted with the accuser from 2019, in which she goes into greater detail about the alleged sexual assault.