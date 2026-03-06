EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Once Claimed 'I Don't Like Drinking' Despite 'Spiraling Out of Control' and Sparking Concern with Her Erratic Behavior — As Troubled Singer Arrested for DUI

Police pulled over the 44-year-old on Wednesday, March 4, after she was allegedly seen swerving and speeding near her home in Westlake Village, an incident that has rocked the singer's life.

B ritney Spears may have been arrested for DUI in California, but the troubled pop star once claimed she's not even a fan of alcohol and only drinks when things are falling apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite fans' concern for Spears and her drinking habit, she once claimed she tends to stay away from the bottle.

"I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it’s been through too much, but I'm weird," Spears noted in an Instagram post in March 2025.

However, while she claimed alcohol wasn't at the top of her list when it comes to her likes, a source said that's not exactly the case, as they previously noted, "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing.

"Way too often these days she’s chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."