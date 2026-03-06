EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Once Claimed 'I Don't Like Drinking' Despite 'Spiraling Out of Control' and Sparking Concern with Her Erratic Behavior — As Troubled Singer Arrested for DUI
March 6 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Britney Spears may have been arrested for DUI in California, but the troubled pop star once claimed she's not even a fan of alcohol and only drinks when things are falling apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police pulled over the 44-year-old on Wednesday, March 4, after she was allegedly seen swerving and speeding near her home in Westlake Village, an incident that has rocked the singer's life.
Britney Spears Is Not a Fan of Drinking?
Despite fans' concern for Spears and her drinking habit, she once claimed she tends to stay away from the bottle.
"I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it’s been through too much, but I'm weird," Spears noted in an Instagram post in March 2025.
However, while she claimed alcohol wasn't at the top of her list when it comes to her likes, a source said that's not exactly the case, as they previously noted, "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing.
"Way too often these days she’s chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."
Britney Spears Is in a 'Very Dark Place Right Now'
The Toxic hitmaker had earlier claimed to have taken a brutal spill down a flight of stairs in a friend's house, as she put her bruises and bandages on display.
But according to an insider at the time, Spears is in "a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control."
They added: "This isn’t just about her being out of practice, because she still has a good grasp of those dance moves she was doing on stage all those years ago,” the source explains.
The performer has become known for her random dance moves and erratic behavior on Instagram, including dancing with knives. Following her arrest, Spears appeared to delete her profile.
After she was pulled over and arrested, Spears was taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn to determine her blood alcohol content.
According to TMZ, Spears didn't take the arrest lightly, as she was "very emotional" while being processed, and was said to have been "crying" uncontrollably.
The Circus singer's manager was quick to respond to the arrest, branding the incident "completely inexcusable."
Cade Hudson added, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.
"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Estranged Mom On Her Side?
And Spears' estranged family may be among the group of supporters in her corner, according to reports. The star's mother, Lynne, 70, is said to have made a phone call to her famous daughter after learning of her arrest, at which point she had left police custody.
Spears hasn't had much of a relationship with her parents or her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, following the end of her conservatorship in 2021. As soon as Spears gained her freedom again, she was open about drinking on another Instagram post.
"Just a year ago, I was able to drink cocktails, and I'm still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison," she said at one point.
Following her arrest, Spears now has a court hearing in the case scheduled for May 4.