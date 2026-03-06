Britney Spears' Estranged Family Reach Out Following Shocking DUI Arrest: Mom Lynne and Sons Support Singer amid Latest Crisis

Sources also said that the Toxic singer, whom police said was allegedly "under the influence of drugs and alcohol" when she was pulled over, spoke with her sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19 — both of whom moved to Hawaii with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in 2023 — after she returned home, report TMZ.

Lynne allegedly wanted to let the singer know that she had her support, and she was said to have offered to assist her daughter with any of her needs.

Despite years of strained relationships with her mother — and sometimes seemingly every member of her family — sources said that the pair had a "positive" and "hopeful" conversation.

The family sources emphasized that Lynne loves her eldest daughter, and they said the singer's family has been praying for her.