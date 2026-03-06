Britney Spears' Estranged Family Reach Out Following Shocking DUI Arrest: Mom Lynne and Sons Support Singer amid Latest Crisis
March 6 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
Sources also said that the Toxic singer, whom police said was allegedly "under the influence of drugs and alcohol" when she was pulled over, spoke with her sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19 — both of whom moved to Hawaii with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in 2023 — after she returned home, report TMZ.
Lynne allegedly wanted to let the singer know that she had her support, and she was said to have offered to assist her daughter with any of her needs.
Despite years of strained relationships with her mother — and sometimes seemingly every member of her family — sources said that the pair had a "positive" and "hopeful" conversation.
The family sources emphasized that Lynne loves her eldest daughter, and they said the singer's family has been praying for her.
Britney Spears' estranged family were among the first people to check on the singer's well-being following her DUI arrest, according to reports.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled star's mom Lynne, 70, made a phone call to her daughter after learning of her Wednesday night booking, at which point she had left police custody.
What Did Spears' Mom Say To Singer?
What Is Spears' Current Relationship With Mom?
Despite their infamous ups and downs in the four years since Spears' conservatorship was ended, the two were said to be on good terms, despite the star's worrying mental state.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday the star turned to alcohol to numb the pain and sparked major concern months before her arrest.
An insider claimed. "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing.
"Way too often these days she’s chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."
Disturbing Behavior Before DUI
The 44-year-old had earlier claimed to have taken a nasty spill down a flight of stairs, as she showed off her bruises and bandages on a social media post, but the source at the time noted alcohol may have been the culprit.
"She's in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control," the insider claimed.
The source also suggested Spears was headed to a bad outcome if she continued her drinking and wild behavior.
"It doesn't take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney," the insider raged. "She's all over the map right now, and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left."
The source appeared to hit it right on the nose, as on Wednesday, March 4, the Gimme More hitmaker was cuffed and taken to a local hospital to have blood drawn to determine her blood alcohol content.
According to TMZ, the popular entertainer was "very emotional" while being processed, and was "crying" uncontrollably.
Following her arrest, Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, called the incident "completely inexcusable" in a blistering statement.