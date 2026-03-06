EXCLUSIVE: UFOs Nearly Ignited Global War — Exposed Soviet Files Reveal E.T. Swarm Started Russian Nuclear Launch Process

The disturbing incident at a missile installation outside the hamlet of Usovo, Ukraine, took place at the same time that swarms of UFOs were spotted by multiple Red Army soldiers zooming over the base.

The files reveal that witnesses told Soviet Ministry of Defense investigators the crafts performed unbelievable aerial feats, changed shapes and color, vanished and reappeared, flew at high speeds, and stopped in mid-air, triggering the activation of the missile launch mechanism.

Then, with only minutes to spare before the missiles launched toward America, they deactivated when the UFOs flew off, according to testimony RadarOnline.com uncovered in the dossier.

KLAS-TV 8 News Now investigator George Knapp "smuggled" the Soviet files out of Russia in 1993 in a suitcase otherwise filled with caviar after he received them from a Russian physicist and national security advisor named Dr. Nikolai Kapranov, sources said.