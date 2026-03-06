EXCLUSIVE: UFOs Nearly Ignited Global War — Exposed Soviet Files Reveal E.T. Swarm Started Russian Nuclear Launch Process
March 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Newly uncovered Soviet military documents chillingly reveal the world came within moments of a nuclear Armageddon after UFOs mysteriously activated the collapsed communist empire's missile arsenal in 1982, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The long-buried files include the testimony of a senior Red Army communications officer who described how intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) trained on New York City somehow began their launching procedure without authorization.
UFOs Triggered Missile Launch
The disturbing incident at a missile installation outside the hamlet of Usovo, Ukraine, took place at the same time that swarms of UFOs were spotted by multiple Red Army soldiers zooming over the base.
The files reveal that witnesses told Soviet Ministry of Defense investigators the crafts performed unbelievable aerial feats, changed shapes and color, vanished and reappeared, flew at high speeds, and stopped in mid-air, triggering the activation of the missile launch mechanism.
Then, with only minutes to spare before the missiles launched toward America, they deactivated when the UFOs flew off, according to testimony RadarOnline.com uncovered in the dossier.
KLAS-TV 8 News Now investigator George Knapp "smuggled" the Soviet files out of Russia in 1993 in a suitcase otherwise filled with caviar after he received them from a Russian physicist and national security advisor named Dr. Nikolai Kapranov, sources said.
Russian Jets Blasted by UFOs
The files, which also describe other amazing accounts of UFO activity in the USSR, include at least three incidents in which Russian fighter pilots were blown out of the sky by unknown craft. The reports finally became public three months after Knapp testified before Congress about his UFO investigations.
Sources say the Usovo incident echoes a March 16, 1967, UFO swarm on Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, where the appearance of a saucer-shaped craft emitting a red glow coincided with the inexplicable failure of nearly a dozen nuclear-armed Minuteman ICBMs.
Robert Salas, the base's deputy missile combat crew commander on that night, testified on Capitol Hill about the incident in 2023.
Aliens Sent Nuclear Warning
David Sloan, a UFO tour guide in Key West, Fla., said the ETs, who were piloting the UFOs in Usovo and Montana, were sending a clear signal in both cases that they have the power and technology to effortlessly manipulate nuclear weapons.
"You can't ignore how closely these extraordinary events resemble each other," he said.