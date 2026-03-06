EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Bans Bethenny Frankel — Why Andy Cohen is Keeping Door Shut on Controversial Original Housewife
March 6 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel's pleas to rejoin the Bravo fold are falling on deaf ears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Bethenny keeps calling and emailing," an insider said. "But it's never going to happen."
The problem, said the insider, is that the onetime Real Housewives of New York City star made a habit of trash-talking the network and executive producer Andy Cohen after stepping away from the show, reportedly over unsatisfactory pay discussions.
Frankel Feud Turns Frosty
Aside from labeling her time on the series as "toxic," the 55-year-old blasted the use of "unrealistic NDAs" while trying to unionize her fellow reality stars, plus called the RHONY reboot "unwatchable."
As for Andy, 57, Frankel once slammed the Watch What Happens Live host for asking guests "problematic" questions.
"Andy won't even say her name anymore," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She's just 'margarita lady' to him."
Indeed, the silver fox referred to Frankel by the nickname during a January podcast, criticizing her rampant TikTok usage as "suffocating."
Seven Figures for Comeback
Despite a denial from sources close to Frankel, the star of spinoffs Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Fredrik is reportedly holding out hope for a return following the announcement that NeNe Leakes – who once sued Bravo and Cohen over hostile working conditions and discrimination – is returning to join the Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip show.
While initial reports suggested the Real Housewives of Atlanta standout dismissed her case, news outlets recently claimed that she and the defendants quietly settled the lawsuit for $10 million.
Now Bethenny "is trying to make amends" herself, an insider noted.
Last year, she spoke out about her willingness to return to reality television, noting her ideal salary would be "seven figures for a couple of months" of filming.
But Frankel softened on Bravo as well, admitting her past contracts were "very cushy," adding: "They asked me what I wanted. I asked for it. I got it."
Currently, however, the network refused to take her calls.
"Bethenny is passionate and wants to work again," a friend told RadarOnline.com. "She really does love the business and just wants another shot, but the bridge has been burned beyond repair."