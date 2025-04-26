Donald Trump Says 'Loopholes Have Been Discussed' Hinting at Running for Third Presidential Term
Donald Trump has addressed his recent claim about "looking into" loopholes to allow him to run for a third term in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The already 78-year-old commander-in-chief previously said he was "not joking" about running for office a third time, despite the Constitution clearly prohibiting him from doing so.
Trump first hinted at a third term during a phone interview with NBC News last month, where he claimed "there are methods" of bypassing the Constitution.
When he was asked about these claims in a new interview with TIME magazine, the Republican leader doubled down and said there are some well-known "loopholes" the administration could explore.
He was asked: "You recently said you were 'not joking' about seeking a third term and that there were methods to do it. What methods?"
The GOP leader responded: "I'd rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known."
"But I don't believe in loopholes. I don't believe in using loopholes."
Later in the interview, the president was asked to clarify whether or not he would seek a third term, and he said: "I have more people begging me to run again, but I haven't looked at even the possibility. But the only thing that's changed is they think I'm doing a great job, and they like the way I'm running the country."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Trump administration may have found one loophole in the Constitution which could allow him to serve another 12 years in the White House if he wanted.
The plan involves Vice President J.D. Vance winning the 2028 election on a Vance-Trump ticket – and then resigning.
Political scholars and judges have heavily debated whether this scenario would be legal for the administration to even attempt.
The text of the full 22nd Amendment reads: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."
It was ratified into the Constitution in 1951 and was a direct response to Franklin D. Roosevelt winning four consecutive elections during World War 2.
The final language of the ratified 22nd Amendment differed from earlier versions, which shut down the possibility of a third term under any circumstances.
It originally specified how anyone who was president "on 365 calendar days or more in each of two terms shall not be eligible to hold the office of President, or to act as President, for any part of another term".