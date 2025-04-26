Donald Trump Says 'Loopholes Have Been Discussed' Hinting at Running for Third Presidential Term

Trump first hinted at a third term during a phone interview with NBC News last month, where he claimed "there are methods" of bypassing the Constitution.

When he was asked about these claims in a new interview with TIME magazine, the Republican leader doubled down and said there are some well-known "loopholes" the administration could explore.

He was asked: "You recently said you were 'not joking' about seeking a third term and that there were methods to do it. What methods?"

The GOP leader responded: "I'd rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known."

"But I don't believe in loopholes. I don't believe in using loopholes."

Later in the interview, the president was asked to clarify whether or not he would seek a third term, and he said: "I have more people begging me to run again, but I haven't looked at even the possibility. But the only thing that's changed is they think I'm doing a great job, and they like the way I'm running the country."