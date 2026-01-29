Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'At War All Over Again' Due to 'Her Same Old Defiance'

Her clips, filmed in Palm Desert and set to music, included visible shots of the children's hair, faces and profiles, as well as moments featuring Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

While fans praised the posts as warm and joyful, insiders said they reopened a long-running disagreement behind the scenes.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 41, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S., repeatedly citing concerns about media intrusion and the safety of their future family.

Since then, Harry has been vocal about the dangers of social media for children, most recently welcoming Australia's ban on under-16s using certain platforms.

Yet Meghan has increasingly shared curated glimpses of their children as she rebuilds her public profile and launches ventures linked to her lifestyle brand, As Ever.