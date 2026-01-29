Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'At War All Over Again' Due to 'Her Same Old Defiance'
Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is once again at the center of tensions with her husband after sharing a stream of intimate family footage online – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple is now "at war all over again" over what Prince Harry sees as her "same old defiance" over the issue of protecting their children's privacy.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently posted a series of Instagram stories showing her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, swimming, visiting a zoo and spending time outdoors in California.
Markle's Social Media Posts Spark Royal Privacy Debate
Her clips, filmed in Palm Desert and set to music, included visible shots of the children's hair, faces and profiles, as well as moments featuring Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.
While fans praised the posts as warm and joyful, insiders said they reopened a long-running disagreement behind the scenes.
Meghan and Prince Harry, 41, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S., repeatedly citing concerns about media intrusion and the safety of their future family.
Since then, Harry has been vocal about the dangers of social media for children, most recently welcoming Australia's ban on under-16s using certain platforms.
Yet Meghan has increasingly shared curated glimpses of their children as she rebuilds her public profile and launches ventures linked to her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Renewed Tensions With Prince Harry
One source told us: "This issue has reignited tensions that Harry thought they had already worked through. From his point of view, it feels like they're right back in conflict mode because Meghan continues to move forward exactly as she always has.
"Harry sees it as a familiar pattern of pushing boundaries and testing limits, particularly around how much of their children's lives are shared. For him, it isn't just about a few posts, it's about a deeper disagreement over privacy that he feels keeps resurfacing."
The insider added Harry believes even partial or fleeting images undermine the couple's long-standing stance over their cries for privacy.
In the latest posts, Meghan shared footage of Lilibet splashing in a pool and feeding animals at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, while Archie was seen offering leaves to a critically endangered black rhino.
Another clip showed Markle and Harry dancing barefoot in a field, laughing and holding each other, alongside chalk drawings and children's notes reading: "Yay! You did it!"
The images were accompanied by the song Carefree Days.
Archewell Philanthropies and the Risks of Online Exposure
A second source said: "Meghan genuinely views these posts as harmless and carefully managed snapshots of family life. In her mind, she's reclaiming the narrative by sharing moments selectively and on her own platform, rather than allowing tabloids or paparazzi to dictate what's seen.
"Harry, however, has a much more cautious outlook. He's deeply uneasy about the idea that once their children's faces start appearing online, even in fleeting or partial ways, there's no real way to undo it or control how far that exposure might spread."
The disagreement follows revelations from earlier this month that the couple is planning a more visible public role for Archie and Lilibet through their renamed charitable organization, Archewell Philanthropies.
An old friend of Harry's previously expressed shock at the move, questioning whether it aligned with his insistence that his children grow up without pressure or expectation.
Differing Mindsets on Visibility and Media Ownership
Sources said the tension has been simmering since last fall, when Meghan began posting more frequent family content.
One insider said: "Harry is increasingly uneasy about how their children are being presented to the outside world. He's uncomfortable with the gradual shift toward more visibility and isn't at ease with the way those moments are being shared online.
"From his perspective, the social media displays cut directly against the principles he's been so vocal about, particularly his campaigning around protecting children from exposure and the risks of online platforms."
Meghan, however, is said to feel emboldened.
Another source added: "Meghan feels strongly that she's entitled to decide how and when her life is shown, especially after years of feeling that others controlled her image.
"She sees sharing on her own terms as a form of agency. That difference in mindset is where the tension really lies – Harry's instinct is to pull back and limit exposure, while Meghan's is to take ownership and actively shape what the public sees."