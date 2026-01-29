Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'At War All Over Again' Due to 'Her Same Old Defiance'

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is once again at the center of tensions with Prince Harry after sharing a stream of intimate family footage online.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is once again at the center of tensions with her husband after sharing a stream of intimate family footage online – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the couple is now "at war all over again" over what Prince Harry sees as her "same old defiance" over the issue of protecting their children's privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently posted a series of Instagram stories showing her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, swimming, visiting a zoo and spending time outdoors in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle's Social Media Posts Spark Royal Privacy Debate

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry clashes with his wife over the public exposure of their young children.

Article continues below advertisement

Her clips, filmed in Palm Desert and set to music, included visible shots of the children's hair, faces and profiles, as well as moments featuring Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

While fans praised the posts as warm and joyful, insiders said they reopened a long-running disagreement behind the scenes.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 41, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S., repeatedly citing concerns about media intrusion and the safety of their future family.

Since then, Harry has been vocal about the dangers of social media for children, most recently welcoming Australia's ban on under-16s using certain platforms.

Yet Meghan has increasingly shared curated glimpses of their children as she rebuilds her public profile and launches ventures linked to her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Renewed Tensions With Prince Harry

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry campaigns against the dangers of social media for children and teens.

Article continues below advertisement

One source told us: "This issue has reignited tensions that Harry thought they had already worked through. From his point of view, it feels like they're right back in conflict mode because Meghan continues to move forward exactly as she always has.

"Harry sees it as a familiar pattern of pushing boundaries and testing limits, particularly around how much of their children's lives are shared. For him, it isn't just about a few posts, it's about a deeper disagreement over privacy that he feels keeps resurfacing."

The insider added Harry believes even partial or fleeting images undermine the couple's long-standing stance over their cries for privacy.

In the latest posts, Meghan shared footage of Lilibet splashing in a pool and feeding animals at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, while Archie was seen offering leaves to a critically endangered black rhino.

Another clip showed Markle and Harry dancing barefoot in a field, laughing and holding each other, alongside chalk drawings and children's notes reading: "Yay! You did it!"

The images were accompanied by the song Carefree Days.

Article continues below advertisement

Archewell Philanthropies and the Risks of Online Exposure

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reclaims her narrative by sharing family snapshots on her own terms.

Article continues below advertisement

A second source said: "Meghan genuinely views these posts as harmless and carefully managed snapshots of family life. In her mind, she's reclaiming the narrative by sharing moments selectively and on her own platform, rather than allowing tabloids or paparazzi to dictate what's seen.

"Harry, however, has a much more cautious outlook. He's deeply uneasy about the idea that once their children's faces start appearing online, even in fleeting or partial ways, there's no real way to undo it or control how far that exposure might spread."

The disagreement follows revelations from earlier this month that the couple is planning a more visible public role for Archie and Lilibet through their renamed charitable organization, Archewell Philanthropies.

An old friend of Harry's previously expressed shock at the move, questioning whether it aligned with his insistence that his children grow up without pressure or expectation.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle and Audrey Hepburn

'Embarrassing' Meghan Markle Torched for 'Trying to Be Audrey Hepburn' in Bizarre New Promotional Photo for As Ever — 'The Woman is Delusional Beyond Comprehension'

Andrew has been leaning on a collection of teddies as the ex-duke faces renewed scrutiny amid Epstein turmoil.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew's Bear Necessities — How Pathetic Ex-Duke is Leaning on His Collection of Teddies Amid Epstein Turmoil

Article continues below advertisement

Differing Mindsets on Visibility and Media Ownership

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes plan a more visible role for their children through Archewell Philanthropies.

Sources said the tension has been simmering since last fall, when Meghan began posting more frequent family content.

One insider said: "Harry is increasingly uneasy about how their children are being presented to the outside world. He's uncomfortable with the gradual shift toward more visibility and isn't at ease with the way those moments are being shared online.

"From his perspective, the social media displays cut directly against the principles he's been so vocal about, particularly his campaigning around protecting children from exposure and the risks of online platforms."

Meghan, however, is said to feel emboldened.

Another source added: "Meghan feels strongly that she's entitled to decide how and when her life is shown, especially after years of feeling that others controlled her image.

"She sees sharing on her own terms as a form of agency. That difference in mindset is where the tension really lies – Harry's instinct is to pull back and limit exposure, while Meghan's is to take ownership and actively shape what the public sees."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.