EXCLUSIVE: Now Meghan Markle 'Falls Out' With Her Loving Mom! Duchess 'At War' With Doria Ragland After Making 'Dig at Her Everyone Has Missed'

Those familiar with the production of With Love, Meghan said the description of Ragland was discussed internally.

One television insider said: "Everyone involved knew that each personal remark would be scrutinized, and the language about Meghan's mother drew notice for setting Meghan up as a deliberate, highly organized parent in contrast to a more 'free-spirited' Doria."

The insider added the contrast echoed themes Markle has emphasized about discipline, planning and control in her own parenting.

Friends of Ragland have pushed back on the suggestion that she took offense, but acknowledged a shift in dynamics between mother and daughter.

One said: "Doria's self-reliance has long been one of her defining qualities, but the everyday intimacy she and Meghan once had has faded."

Another said the comment reopened old sensitivities, adding: "It came across as an unnecessary tag applied in a very public way."

The scrutiny comes as Markle continues to promote her lifestyle brand and the Netflix series, while Harry remains largely off camera.

A source close to the couple said the duke was aware of the reaction to the remark about Ragland.

They warned: "Harry is acutely aware of how sensitive family phrasing can be, and he knows that every comment Meghan makes about her mother will be closely examined, particularly now that Doria is seen less often."