'Another Face Ruined': Eva Mendes, 51, Looks Completely Unrecognizable in Rare Resurfaced Interview

The mother of two confessed to getting cosmetic work in an October 2024 interview, but said she wouldn't get any work done that she couldn't reverse.

"If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it. There have been times where I've regretted something … and then you just wait it out," she explained.

Mendes said she wouldn't be a stranger to the dermatologist's office as she ages.

"I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Training Day star dished about how she was so easily able to walk away from acting. Mendes' last film was 2015's Lost River.

"I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people," the brunette beauty conceded.