Eva Mendes

'Another Face Ruined': Eva Mendes, 51, Looks Completely Unrecognizable in Rare Resurfaced Interview

Photo of Eva Mendes
Source: MEGA; Today/YouTube

Fans were shocked by Eva Mendes 'new face' in a resurfaced video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Eva Mendes, who stays out of the public eye so much these days, now has fans claiming she has "ruined" her face with plastic surgery thanks to a resurfaced interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mendes, 51, sat down for a rare interview with Today in March 2024 to discuss how she stepped away from her acting career to raise the two daughters she shares with husband Ryan Gosling. But it was her slightly puffy, immobile face that had fans taken aback.

Jarring Throwback Video

Photo of Eva Mendes
Source: Today/YouTube

Mendes made her last movie in 2014.

A user posted the throwback video to X on Wednesday, January 7. The person captioned it, "Eva Mendes says she quit acting to raise her kids with Ryan Gosling," along with a quote from the Hitch star about her "non-verbal agreement" with the Barbie star, 45, on how she became a stay-at-home mom.

The Miami native wore a pale pink sweater set with an open cardigan over a matching top.

Mendes' face and cheeks appeared fuller than usual, while she wore her hair in loose, wavy curls.

'Another Pretty Face Ruined'

Photo of Eva Mendes
Source: Today/YouTube

Fans claimed Mendes looked like she had excessive Botox and fillers in the resurfaced video.

The video garnered 3.1 million views in under 24 hours, and many fans didn't like what they saw.

"Gosh, another pretty face ruined," one person mourned about Mendes, while a second begged to know, "What has happened to her face? Looking a lot weird."

"She has naturally good bone structure, but has sadly added fillers in her face, and now it’s made her face look huge and angled. She was so pretty, too," a third person complained while sharing a throwback GIF of the actress in her younger days.

Others speculated Mendes had a "Botox and face lift," as well as "filler to her laugh lines and below her nose."

'I've Regretted' Cosmetic Work

Photo of Eva Mendes
Source: MEGA

The actress has collaborated on an eyewear collection and other fashion gigs since leaving acting.

The mother of two confessed to getting cosmetic work in an October 2024 interview, but said she wouldn't get any work done that she couldn't reverse.

"If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it. There have been times where I've regretted something … and then you just wait it out," she explained.

Mendes said she wouldn't be a stranger to the dermatologist's office as she ages.

"I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Training Day star dished about how she was so easily able to walk away from acting. Mendes' last film was 2015's Lost River.

"I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people," the brunette beauty conceded.

'I'm So Lucky'

Photo of Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Source: MEGA

Mendes and Gosling, here in 2012, share two kids.

Mendes and Gosling, 45, welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada, in September 2014. The NY & Co. designer gave birth to a second daughter, Amada Lee, in April 2016.

When discussing her decision to stop acting in her Today interview, Mendes called the decision a "no-brainer."

"I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I can have this time with my children and I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away. It was almost just like a nonverbal agreement that it was like okay, he's going to work, and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here," the former starlet said about her and Gosling's decisions when it came to raising their kids," she explained.

