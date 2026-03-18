Candace Owens Takes Swipe at Karoline Leavitt As Conservative Podcaster Posts 'Unflattering Pic' of White House Press Secretary

On Tuesday, March 17, Owens tweeted out a picture of an extreme close-up of Leavitt heavily caked in makeup and lipstick. She overlayed the pic with part of a Leavitt tweet from March 12 that said: "TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did."

That would seem to counter Leavitt's more recent tweet, insisting: "As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first."

Owens tried to make it look like Leavitt was contradicting herself...even captioning her post, "unserious administration."

But many critics were quick to accuse Owens of taking Leavitt's original tweet out of context.