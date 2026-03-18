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Home > News > Candace Owens

Candace Owens Takes Swipe at Karoline Leavitt As Conservative Podcaster Posts 'Unflattering Pic' of White House Press Secretary

candace owens and karoline leavitt
Source: @CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE;MEGA

Candace Owens took aim at Karoline Leavitt online.

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March 18 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Candace Owens has come under unusual fire from her own followers after bashing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, RadarOnline.com can report.

The conservative podcaster shared an unflattering photo of Donald Trump's official spokeswoman as she called out a past comment about the war in Iran.

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Owens vs. Leavitt

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candace owens
Source: mega

Owens posted an unflattering pic of Leavitt.

On Tuesday, March 17, Owens tweeted out a picture of an extreme close-up of Leavitt heavily caked in makeup and lipstick. She overlayed the pic with part of a Leavitt tweet from March 12 that said: "TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did."

That would seem to counter Leavitt's more recent tweet, insisting: "As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the United States first."

Owens tried to make it look like Leavitt was contradicting herself...even captioning her post, "unserious administration."

But many critics were quick to accuse Owens of taking Leavitt's original tweet out of context.

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Leavitt's Actual Tweet

karoline leavitt
Source: mega

Many Owens' critics claimed she quoted the press secretary out of context.

In fact, Leavitt's original message did not address the president's national concern for Iran, but rather a recent specific threat to California and the West Coast published by ABC News.

"This post and story should be immediately retracted by ABC News for providing false information to intentionally alarm the American people," Leavitt actually tweeted. "They wrote this based on one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip."

"The email even states the tip was based on *unverified* intelligence. Yet ABC News left out this critical fact in their story! WHY?"

That's when she added, "TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did."

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Critics Cry Foul

karoline leavitt and donald trump.
Source: mega

Leavitt has been busy defending her boss, Donald Trump, and his war with Iran.

In the comments section of her new tweet, one person firmly stated, "Show the whole thing – it actually destroys your entire narrative."

"How about you stop posting things out of context for once?" another person begged, as a third snapped, "This is why i will always detest you, Candace."

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"Context" seemed to be the keyword for many people, as one bashed: "You couldn’t show the whole context of that statement, so you are a fraud. I get it," while another claimed, "How did I know that you would have edited out the rest of the context from this? Oh, right, because that’s what you always do."

A separate user also took umbrage with Owens' critique of Leavitt's looks, writing: "I know damn well you of all people are not trying to compare looks to Karoline Leavitt, lmao. And you posted an edited post you purposely clipped out 99% of the original post so you could somehow 'own' the Trump admin? And people actually see this and still take you seriously?"

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Owens Vs. France

candace owens brigitte macron.
Source: @CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE;MEGA

Owens targeted Brigitte Macron with false accusations as well.

Owens has had run-ins with high-profile figures in the past – especially the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier this year, the far-right influencer repeated a conspiracy theory that Macron's wife, Brigitte, is secretly a trans woman.

In response, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against her and her "verifiably false and devastating lies."

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson's podcast, Owens claimed Trump called her and asked her to cool it with the accusations, and told her that Brigitte is "old and this is really, really impacting her," adding that he "saw her up close and she looks like a woman to me."

However, Owens refused, allegedly telling Trump: "Respectfully, Mr. President, it's not my fault that he married somebody with a [expletive]."

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