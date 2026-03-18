Nancy Guthrie Death Bombshell: Ashleigh Banfield Guest Claims Kidnapper Hasn't Collected 'Ransom Money' Because Missing Elderly Woman Might Not Be Alive

Nancy, 84, went missing on February 1. In the days that followed, several ransom notes were sent to media outlets demanding millions for her safe return. While the Guthries expressed willingness to pay as long as they received proof that their mother was still alive, it appears that they never got it and contact with the alleged kidnappers seemingly stopped.

Authorities have yet to confirm that any of the letters were legitimate.

When asked why the perp hasn't tried to cash in on either a ransom or the $1.2million reward offered by authorities and the Guthrie family, News Nation investigative producer Allison Weiner told Banfield: "I think it’s too risky. Because she’s dead."

Quickly backtracking, Weiner added, "I mean, god forbid, but I think it’s too risky. You’re going to go to jail if you come forward and say I have her. You can't get the ransom money if you killed her."