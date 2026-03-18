Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Death Bombshell: Ashleigh Banfield Guest Claims Kidnapper Hasn't Collected 'Ransom Money' Because Missing Elderly Woman Might Not Be Alive

Ashleigh Banfield originally claimed Tommasso Cioni was a person of interest in the case.
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Ashleigh Banfield originally claimed Tommasso Cioni was a person of interest in the case.

March 18 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nearly two months after Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Arizona home, her alleged kidnapper still hasn't collected ransom money or appeared to have made any meaningful contact with the family.

On a recent installment of her Drop Dead Serious podcast, Ashleigh Banfield discussed the harrowing possibility that could mean the ailing elderly woman is no longer alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Too Risky'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
News Nation investigative producer Allison Weiner theorized it was possible Nancy Guthrie is dead.
Source: @Ashleigh Banfield x Drop Dead Serious/Youtube

News Nation investigative producer Allison Weiner theorized it was possible Nancy Guthrie is dead.

Nancy, 84, went missing on February 1. In the days that followed, several ransom notes were sent to media outlets demanding millions for her safe return. While the Guthries expressed willingness to pay as long as they received proof that their mother was still alive, it appears that they never got it and contact with the alleged kidnappers seemingly stopped.

Authorities have yet to confirm that any of the letters were legitimate.

When asked why the perp hasn't tried to cash in on either a ransom or the $1.2million reward offered by authorities and the Guthrie family, News Nation investigative producer Allison Weiner told Banfield: "I think it’s too risky. Because she’s dead."

Quickly backtracking, Weiner added, "I mean, god forbid, but I think it’s too risky. You’re going to go to jail if you come forward and say I have her. You can't get the ransom money if you killed her."

Article continues below advertisement

'Someone Knows Him'

Ashleigh Banfield said she believes that the suspect acted alone.
Source: MEGA

Ashleigh Banfield said she believes that the suspect acted alone.

Banfield, who faced backlash in the past for her controversial theory that Nancy was taken by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, also speculated on the potential suspect's behavior.

She noted he was likely acting strangely in the days after Nancy's kidnapping and "somebody knows that."

Weiner said she agreed, but claimed whoever knows it was "probably in on it with him."

Article continues below advertisement

'One-Man Job'

A masked man was caught on camera at Nancy Guthrie's door.
Source: MEGA

A masked man was caught on camera at Nancy Guthrie's door.

"I don’t think it was a one-man job. I haven’t thought that the whole time because there’s a back door, and you know there’s blood drops in the house," the producer pointed out.

Blood spatter was also found on the front door, the porch and the driveway on Nancy's Catalina Foothills property.

However, Banfield held fast to her belief that the kidnapper likely acted alone.

"Absolutely, I think it’s one guy," she said. "Happens all the time. And they can easily haul 150 pounds over their shoulders. It’s happened before."

READ MORE ON INVESTIGATIONS
Photo of Chris Nanos

Sheriff Leading Missing Nancy Guthrie Probe Fires Back at Recall Push After Being Blasted as 'an Embarrassment'

Evidence indicates Nancy Guthrie was injured when she was taken from her home.

Forensic Scientist Claims Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Bleeding 'Pretty Quickly' After Being 'Abducted' From Arizona Home — 'It's Really Concerning'

Why Haven't Police Released the Ransom Notes?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Guthrie's begged the kidnapper for proof of life.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Guthrie's begged the kidnapper for proof of life.

Armchair sleuths following the shocking case have been curious about the alleged ransom notes and called for authorities to release them publicly in case any clues can be gleaned from someone who may recognize the kidnapper's style of writing.

However, Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, exclusively told Radar that could cause more problems for the investigation.

"By releasing the letters, it also allows copycat letters to be sent in where the public would learn language, tone, and even if it is a typed letter, matching the font of the letter," the private investigator shared at the time. "It would remove the authenticity of the actual letters."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.