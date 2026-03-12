EXCLUSIVE: Releasing Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Could Wreak Havoc on Search by Leading to 'Copycat Letters', Investigator Warns

Shortly after the mysterious notes were sent, the Guthrie family released heartbreaking videos begging the potential kidnappers for proof of life, but it is unclear if any came.

Eventually, the supposed deadlines for the ransom money passed, and it's unknown if there was further contact – or if any of the letters were ever legitimate in the first place. In the weeks since, little new information has been released on the contents of the notes and they eventually disappeared from the news cycle.

It's been suggested there could be clues to the identities of the kidnapper hidden in the way the messages were written, but Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, exclusively told Radar releasing the ransom letters could lead to "copycats."