Nancy Guthrie Was 'Injured But Not Killed' in Chilling Abduction, Former FBI Agent Theorizes as Elderly Woman Remains Missing — 'Violence Took Place'

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 when she was dropped off at her house in Catalina Foothills after having dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

The next day, she was gone without a trace and only her personal items, blood, and eerie footage of a man wearing a ski mask and black gloves captured by her Nest camera remained.

While it's clear that something violent did occur in her home that night, Andrew Bringuel, a retired FBI agent who now operates a private security consulting firm in New York, suggested that it wasn't the kidnapper's intention to kill her.

"Without knowing if anything of [value] was indeed stolen, my opinion is the subject's intent was to kidnap Mrs. Guthrie but something went wrong, violence took place, and she was injured but not killed," he explained in an interview with Newsweek. "If his intent was to murder her, he could have done so with the weapon on his person. He clearly wasn't against the use of violence as the evidence suggests he caused an injury to Mrs. Guthrie."

Bringuel said it was possible the suspect "underestimated" the 84-year-old.

"If she resisted, he hurt her – how badly in her compromised state may have led to tragic consequences the subject didn't plan," he added.