Home > Exclusives > Princess Eugenie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Set to Totally Freeze Out Sarah Ferguson' Over One 'Desperate Move' by Shamed Ex-Duchess

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess' Beatrice and Eugenie may cut their mom out of their lives.

March 9 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Pressured princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be nearing a breaking point with their mother, Sarah Ferguson, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the sisters may be forced to distance themselves completely if the former Duchess of York continues expecting them to rescue her reputation.

Ferguson, 66, the ex-wife of Andrew Windsor, also 66, is said to be hoping her daughters' social standing could help restore her place in elite circles following renewed controversy linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A 'Pathway Back into the Social World'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be facing growing pressure from Ferguson.

The situation has placed Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, in an increasingly uncomfortable position as attention on their parents continues to intensify following the publication of documents connected to Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial in New York.

One society insider said the situation has become deeply frustrating for the sisters as Ferguson looks to them for help repairing her public image.

"Sarah appears convinced that her daughters represent a pathway back into the social world she once moved in so comfortably," the insider noted.

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

The princesses are said to be struggling with the fallout from the Epstein scandal.

The insider added that Ferguson believes the princesses' connections could help rehabilitate her standing.

"In her view, Beatrice and Eugenie's friendships, their positions within royal circles, and their own respected reputations could open doors for her again if they were willing to advocate quietly on her behalf," the source explained.

Beatrice, who is married to property developer Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, is the mother of daughters Sienna and Athena and stepmother to her partner's son Christopher "Wolfie." Eugenie is also settled as she's married to businessman Jack Brooksbank, and the couple shares two sons, August and Ernest.

Princesses' Beatrice and Eugenie 'Under Pressure' Amid Epstein Fallout

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The sistershave protected their families from the growing drama brought by their parents.

Another insider said Ferguson's belief her daughters could orchestrate a comeback has caused growing unease within both families.

"There is a real sense that Sarah expects the girls to step in and fix things for her," the source said. "That expectation is becoming incredibly difficult for them because they have spent years carefully building their own lives away from controversy."

The insider also revealed the pressure risks pushing the sisters toward a drastic decision.

They said: "The concern now is that if Sarah keeps leaning on them to restore her reputation, they may feel they have no choice but to create a much firmer distance. The reality is that they cannot afford to be dragged into the same controversies and may now have to totally freeze their own mother out of their lives to avoid being tarred with her toxic brush in royal circles."

Relationship Being Pushed to a 'Breaking Point'

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Ferguson expected her daughters to open doors for her.

The tension has been heightened by the continuing fallout from the Epstein files, which included emails showing Ferguson expressing gratitude for Epstein's emotional support and seeking advice about financial difficulties while he was imprisoned and telling him he should marry her.

A senior society figure said many influential circles have grown weary of the recurring scandals linked to the family.

They said: "Among those who move within those high-society circles, there is a palpable exhaustion about the situation. Each new controversy erodes what little patience remained for Sarah."

The insider added Ferguson's princess daughters have worked hard to establish independent reputations separate from the drama surrounding their parents.

"Beatrice and Eugenie have spent years cultivating stable private lives and professional relationships that are not defined by the controversies attached to their parents," they explained.

A palace aide told us the pressure on the sisters has become increasingly visible.

They said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively found themselves managing the reputational consequences of events they had no role in creating."

The insider added the princesses' priority is now protecting their families, saying: "When high-profile individuals have children and established careers, their instinct is to shield those lives from instability. That can sometimes mean setting clear boundaries even with close relatives."

Another source said Ferguson's reported hope that her daughters could rehabilitate her standing is widely viewed as unrealistic.

The source said: "From the outside, it looks like a desperate strategy built on the belief that the girls can somehow repair the damage to her reputation. In reality, expecting them to carry that burden risks pushing their relationship to breaking point."

