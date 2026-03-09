EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Set to Totally Freeze Out Sarah Ferguson' Over One 'Desperate Move' by Shamed Ex-Duchess

The tension has been heightened by the continuing fallout from the Epstein files, which included emails showing Ferguson expressing gratitude for Epstein's emotional support and seeking advice about financial difficulties while he was imprisoned and telling him he should marry her.

A senior society figure said many influential circles have grown weary of the recurring scandals linked to the family.

They said: "Among those who move within those high-society circles, there is a palpable exhaustion about the situation. Each new controversy erodes what little patience remained for Sarah."

The insider added Ferguson's princess daughters have worked hard to establish independent reputations separate from the drama surrounding their parents.

"Beatrice and Eugenie have spent years cultivating stable private lives and professional relationships that are not defined by the controversies attached to their parents," they explained.

A palace aide told us the pressure on the sisters has become increasingly visible.

They said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively found themselves managing the reputational consequences of events they had no role in creating."

The insider added the princesses' priority is now protecting their families, saying: "When high-profile individuals have children and established careers, their instinct is to shield those lives from instability. That can sometimes mean setting clear boundaries even with close relatives."

Another source said Ferguson's reported hope that her daughters could rehabilitate her standing is widely viewed as unrealistic.

The source said: "From the outside, it looks like a desperate strategy built on the belief that the girls can somehow repair the damage to her reputation. In reality, expecting them to carry that burden risks pushing their relationship to breaking point."