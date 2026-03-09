Angry Australians Launch Petition Over 'Private Citizens' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Upcoming Faux-Royal Tour: 'Taxpayers Should Not Fund a Private Celebrity Visit'

The Aussies who signed the petition made it abundantly clear that Harry and Markle are not welcome if they come with a price tag.

"These two grifters have been handed more money than most people will ever see in their entire lifetime! They can most definitely pay their own way!" one person scoffed alongside their signature.

"Their cosplay ‘tours’ are narcissistic and self-aggrandizing in nature and serve no purpose nor sense of duty to anyone, other than themselves and their now typical goal of shameless and cringe-inducing self-promotion," a second raged.

"It's bad enough that they are coming here to pretend to care about veterans and flog their failed careers. They are not associated with our Monarchy. I don't want ONE CENT of my tax dollars going towards their self-serving BS," a third person fumed.

"I do not now, nor will I ever, want Harry & MM to come to Australia. I especially do not want our taxpayer monies to pay for their 'visit' as they are no longer working Royals. They chose to leave. The late Queen Elizabeth II made it clear. No half in, half out. They chose out, so that’s the issue solved right there," a fourth resident sneered.