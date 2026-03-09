Erika Kirk Under Fire for Claiming She's the 'Sole Provider' for Her Family — Nearly Six Months After Taking Over Slain Husband Charlie's TPUSA Organization

"She's now, as she says, and this is what really frustrates me. She calls herself the sole provider. Okay? It frustrates me because what it truly does is it discounts who Charlie was. How genius he was, how financially savvy he was," Owens complained in the March 4 episode.

"Like she's trying to relate like she's just like a single mom and and trying and working a 9 to 5 working at a restaurant trying to make ends meet for her children and the father's gone," she continued about the Turning Point USA CEO and the two young kids she shared with Charlie.

"No, she's not implying in any way here or being clear here that Charlie had a life insurance policy both at home, at work, which she would have benefited tremendously from. In fact, some people have done work, and I believe just at the life insurance policy that Turning Point had for Charlie in the event of his passing, Erica was set to receive $10million from his work policy," Owens claimed.