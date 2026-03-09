Your tip
Erika Kirk Under Fire for Claiming She's the 'Sole Provider' for Her Family — Nearly Six Months After Taking Over Slain Husband Charlie's TPUSA Organization

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk claimed she's the 'sole provider' for her two young kids after husband Charlie's murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Candace Owens has slammed Erika Kirk for claiming she's the "sole provider" for her family after her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens declared in her YouTube takedown series about Erika, The Bride of Charlie, that her late husband had his "financial house in order" and that she was completely set money-wise after he was shot and killed in September 2025 during a campus speaking event in Utah.

Erika Kirk's Claim She's a 'Sole Provider' Is an 'Insult to Charlie'

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candance Owens claimed Erika Kirk saw a windfall in the 'millions' after Charlie's assassination.

"She's now, as she says, and this is what really frustrates me. She calls herself the sole provider. Okay? It frustrates me because what it truly does is it discounts who Charlie was. How genius he was, how financially savvy he was," Owens complained in the March 4 episode.

"Like she's trying to relate like she's just like a single mom and and trying and working a 9 to 5 working at a restaurant trying to make ends meet for her children and the father's gone," she continued about the Turning Point USA CEO and the two young kids she shared with Charlie.

"No, she's not implying in any way here or being clear here that Charlie had a life insurance policy both at home, at work, which she would have benefited tremendously from. In fact, some people have done work, and I believe just at the life insurance policy that Turning Point had for Charlie in the event of his passing, Erica was set to receive $10million from his work policy," Owens claimed.

Erika Kirk Got 'Millions' After Charlie's Assassination

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk had his 'financial house in order' at the time of his murder.

Owens argued that Erika's claim that she's the "sole provider" is an "insult to Charlie because it implies he had nothing."

"Charlie always had his financial house in order. Investments, whether he was investing in real estate, he had trust for their children, a life insurance policy would have been a no-brainer for him. And like I said, she benefited to the tune of millions," the conservative pundit said of the former Miss Arizona.

Erika Kirk Slammed for Living Large With Private Planes & Drivers

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk is met by her security team after getting off her private plane.

Owens then brought up how "millions were raised just for her and the kids by strangers online that were just starting GoFundMe and a million dollars here, a million dollars there," in the aftermath of the Turning Point USA founder's shocking assassination.

The Blackout author claimed that Erika is "trying to pretend that she's not a multi-millionaire," noting that she uses a private plane, drivers, and a "fleet of security."

"This girl doesn't even touch her own door handles, just to be clear. She's constantly got, oh, also a fleet of security, but she's just like you. You know, 'this is the hand I was dealt. I'm the only provider, so I got to get on my private plane and speak,'" Owens sassed.

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk wore a glittery pantsuit while speaking at 2025's AmeriFest after Charlie's murder.

Erika has caught plenty of heat for seemingly cashing in on Charlie's untimely demise by embracing her high-profile new life after being a stay-at-home mom while her husband was still alive.

"This is not a business card opportunity," she said about quickly assuming his role as Turning Point USA's CEO. "There is something very biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in."

People who viewed Owens' piece were quick to agree with her assessment of Erika.

"Calling yourself a 'sole provider' when you’re sitting on tens of millions of dollars that you didn't earn is a bold strategy," one person wrote in the comments under the video.

Another added, "As a single mom that works as a waitress trying to make ends meet, Erika is insulting in so many ways."

