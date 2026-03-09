Dakota Johnson Goes Topless for New Calvin Klein Campaign — As Actress Shows Ex Chris Martin What He's Missing Following Nasty Split
March 9 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson has gone topless for a new Calvin Klein campaign, as the actress is showing her ex Chris Martin what he's missing these days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 36-year-old teamed up with the iconic fashion brand to become the new face of their spring 2026 catalogue, with the popular movie star choosing to wear a pair of baggy jeans and nothing else.
Dakota Johnson Goes Topless... and Bottomless
In one shot, Johnson poses on a grand piano, her arm, and at one point, her long hair, covering her assets. The Fifty Shades of Grey star also finds herself lying out by the pool, this time with a Calvin Klein bra on.
The shoot, directed and photographed by Gordon von Steiner, also has the Hollywood star in other locations inside her home, including hanging out on a couch in a black bra and heels, without bottoms, and also leaning on a pool table while topless.
Johnson also wears a Calvin Klein denim jacket over her naked body in another shot, in a campaign that is meant to showcase the brand's "signature confidence and sensuality, grounded in a refined, less-is-more philosophy," according to their press release.
'I Feel Very Comfortable in My Body'
They continued: "The images and video navigate between subtle sensuality and cheeky humor, removing excess to focus on Calvin Klein's latest denim fits and underwear innovations. At the center of the narrative is a clear point of view: live confidently."
In response to her campaign, Johnson added, "... When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual."
In an interview with Elle magazine, the Madame Web actress also noted she's "at a place in my womanhood where I feel quite calm and centered. I spend a lot of time at home; I feel very comfortable in my body.
"Doing the denim and underwear campaign in the tone of very laid-back sensuality felt like it's just a sort of truth of where I'm at right now."
Johnson feels quite "calm and centered" even after parting ways with her longtime boyfriend. Johnson and the Coldplay frontman are said to have split in June 2025, as a source claimed she got tired of waiting around for the Fix You hitmaker to get serious.
"Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final," an insider said following the split.
In January 2026, Johnson was spotted holding hands with singer Role Model, real name Tucker Pillsbury. While the pair has not confirmed their relationship, they have been seen spending time together on several occasions.
'Chris, Who?'
According to an insider, Johnson is "having so much fun with this new guy. "She's not expecting to settle down with him, but he's sure helping her get over her broken heart.
"These days, she's like, 'Chris, who?' She's told friends she can't believe she stuck around so long after things went south, and says she regrets giving it so many chances."
A previous source claimed Martin's lack of hygiene was just one of the red flags Johnson noticed.
"Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot," they noted at the time. "Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment."
Martin was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2013 to 2016. They share two kids.
While Johnson's apparent romance with Pillsbury isn't confirmed, a source noted, "No doubt she will always love Chris – they shared so many years. But she's very clear that there won't be any more chances.
"Of course, things are red-hot with Tucker right now, so that's a part of this. He's got all her attention, and that does make it easier to move on."
As for Martin, he has previously been linked to Game of Thrones alum, 30-year-old Sophie Turner, who was previously married to Joe Jonas.