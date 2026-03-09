Dakota Johnson Goes Topless for New Calvin Klein Campaign — As Actress Shows Ex Chris Martin What He's Missing Following Nasty Split

In one shot, Johnson poses on a grand piano, her arm, and at one point, her long hair, covering her assets. The Fifty Shades of Grey star also finds herself lying out by the pool, this time with a Calvin Klein bra on.

The shoot, directed and photographed by Gordon von Steiner, also has the Hollywood star in other locations inside her home, including hanging out on a couch in a black bra and heels, without bottoms, and also leaning on a pool table while topless.

Johnson also wears a Calvin Klein denim jacket over her naked body in another shot, in a campaign that is meant to showcase the brand's "signature confidence and sensuality, grounded in a refined, less-is-more philosophy," according to their press release.