Dakota Johnson Moves On from Chris Martin by 'Dating' Singer Role Model — Who's 20 Years Younger than Coldplay Frontman

The pair was pictured dining at the hot spot Marvin in Beverly Hills.

Johnson split from Coldplay frontman Martin, 48, in June after eight years of dating, while Role Model, 28, was in a previous relationship with Emma Chamberlain until their breakup in 2023.

In November, a source told how Johnson has been moving on and "slowly dating again" after her shocking split from Martin.

A source said: "Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they'd work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it's final."

The insider further claimed the actress is now in a "great place" before adding that she is "busy, fulfilled, and she's moved on."