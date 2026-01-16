Your tip
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Moves On from Chris Martin by 'Dating' Singer Role Model — Who's 20 Years Younger than Coldplay Frontman

Picture of Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin and Role Model
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson has enjoyed intimate dates with singer Role Model, who is 20 years younger than her former fiancé Chris Martin.

Jan. 16 2026, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET

Dakota Johnson has moved on from Chris Martin by dating a musician 20 years his junior, according to new reports.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 36, has been spotted having a romantic dinner with Role Model, real name Tucker Pillsbury, weeks after they were pictured together on another intimate date.

Happy To Be Dating Again

Picture of Dakota Johnson
Source: MEGA

Johnson was snapped dining at the hot spot Marvin in Beverly Hills with Role Model.

The pair was pictured dining at the hot spot Marvin in Beverly Hills.

Johnson split from Coldplay frontman Martin, 48, in June after eight years of dating, while Role Model, 28, was in a previous relationship with Emma Chamberlain until their breakup in 2023.

In November, a source told how Johnson has been moving on and "slowly dating again" after her shocking split from Martin.

A source said: "Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they'd work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it's final."

The insider further claimed the actress is now in a "great place" before adding that she is "busy, fulfilled, and she's moved on."

Intimate Dates In Restaurants

picture of Role Model
Source: MEGA

Role Model was in a previous relationship with model Emma Chamberlain.

Johnson and Martin were first romantically linked back in 2017 and became engaged a few years later in 2020.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star had also developed a close bond with his two children Apple, 21, and Moses, 19 — whom the singer shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

RadarOnline.com revealed shortly after the breakup Johnson grew tired of waiting for Martin to book a wedding date.

The source said: "She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding."

In addition to wedding plans stalling, the insider also claimed they clashed over starting a family.

They said: "They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids."

Waiting For A Wedding

picture of Chris Martin
Source: MEGA

Coldplay singer Martin and Johnson ended their relationship in June last year.

A separate source also said their ages were also a problem.

The source explained: "They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem.

"She'd expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life."

According to the insider, it was a topic that came up often over the course of their relationship and something they went "back and forth on issues for years."

Another major issues within their relationship was actress’s penchant for raunchy acting roles.

picture of Dakota Johnson
Source: MEGA

The actress grew tied of waiting for Martin to commit to marriage following their engagement.

According to insiders, Johnson began to avoid racy parts due to Martin’s dislike of them, which made her inner circle fear she was "being manipulated" by her older partner.

A source said: "Dakota is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing? When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world.

"That's okay for a press-shy rock star who has been in the game for 25-plus years. But he's not doing Dakota and her career any favors with this behavior."

