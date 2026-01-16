EXCLUSIVE: Read King Charles' Furious Four-Word Response to Prince Harry's Desperate Demands for Him to Bankroll his Life of Luxury

Despite years of tension, there have been flickers of reconciliation.

In September, Harry and Charles met privately at Clarence House for tea, their first face-to-face encounter in nearly two years.

Later that day, Harry attended a reception linked to the Invictus Games, his sporting event for wounded veterans. When asked about his father's health, Harry told reporters: "Yes, he's great, thank you."

That brief, 54-minute tea meeting followed Charles' public announcement in 2024 he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Harry travelled to London shortly after the diagnosis was revealed, a visit widely interpreted as a gesture of concern, if not full rapprochement.

In a May interview with the BBC, Harry spoke candidly about his hopes for healing.

He said he would "love reconciliation" with his family and admitted he did not "know how much longer (his) father has" as Charles continues treatment.

The comments underscored the emotional complexity of a relationship defined as much by love as by resentment.

But Jobson's book frames the "I'm not a bank" remark as emblematic of Charles' attempt to draw firm boundaries – both financial and symbolic – after Harry chose a life outside the monarchy.

Whether that line can ever be softened remains uncertain, but The Windsor Legacy makes clear money, trust and duty continue to sit at the heart of one of the royal family's most painful rifts.