EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson is Officially Moving On — How Dating a Pop Star Has Actress Feeling Fifty Shades of Happy

"Dakota is having so much fun with this new guy," said an insider. "She's not expecting to settle down with him, but he's sure helping her get over her broken heart.

"These days, she's like, 'Chris, who?' She's told friends she can't believe she stuck around so long after things went south, and says she regrets giving it so many chances."

The daughter of stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith was with Martin for eight years, but she didn't seem to miss him a bit as she canoodled and dined with pals at an eatery.