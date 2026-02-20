EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson is Officially Moving On — How Dating a Pop Star Has Actress Feeling Fifty Shades of Happy
Feb. 20 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Movie hottie Dakota Johnson is back on the dating-go-round and has hooked a ride with hunky pop star Tucker Pillsbury – aka Role Model – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress is already smitten with the young stud shortly after ditching former love Chris Martin, insisting she's done with him for good.
Her new reported crush is a May-December switcheroo for the 36-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star since Sally, When the Wine Runs Out singer's a babyish 28 and two decades younger than her old lover Martin, the ex-hubby of Gwyneth Paltrow and frontman for the band Coldplay.
Dakota Moves On From Chris
"Dakota is having so much fun with this new guy," said an insider. "She's not expecting to settle down with him, but he's sure helping her get over her broken heart.
"These days, she's like, 'Chris, who?' She's told friends she can't believe she stuck around so long after things went south, and says she regrets giving it so many chances."
The daughter of stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith was with Martin for eight years, but she didn't seem to miss him a bit as she canoodled and dined with pals at an eatery.
Dakota Cuddles Cozy Newcomer
Meanwhile, Role Model's last serious relationship was a three-year romance with influencer and model Emma Chamberlain, which crashed in 2023.
Sources told an entertainment site that "Dakota was lying on him all cuddled up at the cozy dinner."
The insider revealed after eight years with Martin: "Tucker has opened up Dakota's eyes to everything she was missing out on. All the heaviness between her and Chris became overwhelming for her. There were so many disappointments and broken promises."
Moving On — For Good
The insider added: "No doubt she will always love Chris – they shared so many years together. But she's very clear that there won't be any more chances.
"Of course, things are red-hot with Tucker right now, so that's a part of this. He's got all her attention and that does make it easier to move on.
"Her friends can't help but worry that she's still vulnerable to Chris but Dakota insists that's not the case. She swears she's finally done with their toxic back-and-forth."