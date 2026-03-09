North West's Shopping Trip Goes South: Hermès 'Refused to Sell' Kim Kardashian's Daughter, 12, a Rare Alligator Kelly Bag

According to author and journalist Amy Odell, a former employee at a Beverly Hills Hermès boutique claims the brand once turned down a request from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to purchase a highly coveted handbag for their daughter, North West .

"Not every celebrity got what they wanted," the source said, describing the strict policies surrounding the brand's most exclusive items.

In the conversation, the former Hermès employee explained that even A-list shoppers were sometimes denied certain pieces.

The alleged incident was shared in Odell's Back Row newsletter as part of her "Retail Confessions" series, in which insiders detail behind-the-scenes moments from the luxury retail world.

"I have no idea why, but we were like, 'Oh, wow,'" the insider recalled.

"Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wanted a Black Mini Kelly bag for North or something like that. And Hermès said no," the former employee claimed.

They went on to suggest that requests from high-profile customers often had to be cleared with the brand’s corporate team due to the potential publicity surrounding the purchase.

"I think at that point it goes through corporate, because if someone who's that high profile wants something, then obviously they're going to be photographed in it — and they don't want just anyone photographed in it," the source explained.

According to the employee, staff would sometimes contact Hermès' press office when celebrities were interested in specific items.

"So you'd call the press office and be like, 'Hey, so and so wants a handbag.' And they'd usually say, 'Cool.' But for some reason, they didn't want North West to have an alligator Mini Kelly," the insider said.