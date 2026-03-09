North West's Shopping Trip Goes South: Hermès 'Refused to Sell' Kim Kardashian's Daughter, 12, a Rare Alligator Kelly Bag
March 9 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Even celebrity status doesn't guarantee access to everything in the luxury world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to author and journalist Amy Odell, a former employee at a Beverly Hills Hermès boutique claims the brand once turned down a request from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to purchase a highly coveted handbag for their daughter, North West.
Selective About Customers
The alleged incident was shared in Odell's Back Row newsletter as part of her "Retail Confessions" series, in which insiders detail behind-the-scenes moments from the luxury retail world.
In the conversation, the former Hermès employee explained that even A-list shoppers were sometimes denied certain pieces.
"Not every celebrity got what they wanted," the source said, describing the strict policies surrounding the brand's most exclusive items.
Shocked By Denial
According to the insider, Kim and Kanye once tried to secure a rare Mini Kelly bag for their eldest child.
"Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wanted a Black Mini Kelly bag for North or something like that. And Hermès said no," the former employee claimed.
The source claimed they were surprised by the response at the time.
"I have no idea why, but we were like, 'Oh, wow,'" the insider recalled.
'They Don't Want Just Anyone Photographed in It'
They went on to suggest that requests from high-profile customers often had to be cleared with the brand’s corporate team due to the potential publicity surrounding the purchase.
"I think at that point it goes through corporate, because if someone who's that high profile wants something, then obviously they're going to be photographed in it — and they don't want just anyone photographed in it," the source explained.
According to the employee, staff would sometimes contact Hermès' press office when celebrities were interested in specific items.
"So you'd call the press office and be like, 'Hey, so and so wants a handbag.' And they'd usually say, 'Cool.' But for some reason, they didn't want North West to have an alligator Mini Kelly," the insider said.
Kim Kardashian's Luxury Bag Collection
The Mini Kelly — particularly versions made from exotic skins like alligator — is among the French fashion house's most difficult bags to obtain.
On the resale market, one of the rare pieces can easily cost more than $82,000, according to Madison Avenue Couture.
While the alleged snub may have surprised boutique staff, North likely didn't miss out on luxury for long.
Kim is known for owning an extensive collection of Hermès bags, including several Mini Kelly styles as well as a Jean Paul Gaultier-designed Shoulder Birkin.
She also famously owns a Himalaya Birkin, one of the most sought-after bags in the world, which can fetch close to $500,000 on the resale market.