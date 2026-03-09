Your tip
Brooklyn Beckham
EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham Branded 'Crueler Than Ever' For Latest 'Brutal' Move in Raging Family Feud

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham has been branded cruel over a brutal move in the Beckham family feud.

March 9 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham has been accused of escalating his long-running family feud after publicly ignoring birthday tributes from his parents while responding warmly to a message from his wife, prompting critics to tell RadarOnline.com the move is being viewed by his loved ones as his most "brutal and bratty" yet.

The nepo baby marked his recent 27th birthday on social media while continuing a highly public rift with his family.

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

The influencer marked his 27th birthday on social media.

The influencer and entrepreneur, who lives in the United States with his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, shared affectionate exchanges with Peltz on Instagram – but refused to acknowledge loving messages posted by his parents David Beckham, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51.

The moment came despite both parents posting nostalgic photographs and heartfelt birthday messages in an apparent attempt to reconnect with their eldest son.

Public Snub Fuels Ongoing Family Rift

Photo of Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham ignored birthday messages from David and Victoria Beckham.

One source close to the Beckham clan told us the public snub has intensified perceptions that the dispute remains deeply entrenched.

They said: "When parents reach out with a birthday message on a platform that millions of people can see, and there is no acknowledgment in return, it inevitably draws attention. In situations like this, the absence of a response can speak just as loudly as a direct statement."

The insider added that the moment reinforces the perception tensions within the Beckham family remain unresolved.

They said: "From the outside, it suggests that whatever disagreements exist behind the scenes have not yet been smoothed over. When an opportunity for a simple gesture of goodwill is left unanswered, it tends to signal that the rift is still very much in place.

"What really draws attention is the speed with which Brooklyn engaged with Nicola online on his birthday. Doing that and not acknowledging his parents after they reached out is being seen by his family as one of the most brutal and cruel things he has done to them. To outsiders, it's also brutal and, frankly, bratty."

Nicola Peltz Shares Romantic Birthday Tribute

Photo of Nicole Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Nicola posted a romantic birthday tribute for her husband.

The online exchange began when Peltz posted a photograph of her and Brooklyn standing together in a room decorated with balloons on his 27th birthday.

In a lengthy caption celebrating her husband, she wrote: "Happy birthday baby... I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! You light up every room you walk into and anyone who knows you loves you... you're the most special human and I love being your wife. I love you I love you I love you."

Brooklyn Beckham responded publicly beneath the post, writing: "I love you baby girl."

The actress also arranged a birthday surprise that included a box of 21 personalized iced cakes spelling out "Happy Birthday Brooklyn."

Beckham Family Messages Go Unanswered

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Critics labeled Brooklyn’s move brutal and bratty.

Earlier in the day, David Beckham had posted a childhood photograph of his son alongside a message referencing the nickname Buster he has long used for him.

David wrote: "27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

Shortly afterward, Victoria shared the same photograph with a caption reading: "Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much," before posting another image of herself laughing with her son.

Brooklyn's brother Romeo also shared a childhood picture of the pair, while grandparents Ted Beckham and Hilary Beckham posted their birthday message alongside photographs, including Peltz.

In January, Brooklyn published a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his parents of controlling narratives about their family life and prioritizing their public image over personal relationships.

He wrote in part of his six-letter takedown of his parents: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."

Brooklyn added: "The performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."

