EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham Branded 'Crueler Than Ever' For Latest 'Brutal' Move in Raging Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham has been accused of escalating his long-running family feud after publicly ignoring birthday tributes from his parents while responding warmly to a message from his wife, prompting critics to tell RadarOnline.com the move is being viewed by his loved ones as his most "brutal and bratty" yet.

The moment came despite both parents posting nostalgic photographs and heartfelt birthday messages in an apparent attempt to reconnect with their eldest son.

The influencer and entrepreneur, who lives in the United States with his wife Nicola Peltz , 31, shared affectionate exchanges with Peltz on Instagram – but refused to acknowledge loving messages posted by his parents David Beckham , 50, and Victoria Beckham , 51.

One source close to the Beckham clan told us the public snub has intensified perceptions that the dispute remains deeply entrenched.

They said: "When parents reach out with a birthday message on a platform that millions of people can see, and there is no acknowledgment in return, it inevitably draws attention. In situations like this, the absence of a response can speak just as loudly as a direct statement."

The insider added that the moment reinforces the perception tensions within the Beckham family remain unresolved.

They said: "From the outside, it suggests that whatever disagreements exist behind the scenes have not yet been smoothed over. When an opportunity for a simple gesture of goodwill is left unanswered, it tends to signal that the rift is still very much in place.

"What really draws attention is the speed with which Brooklyn engaged with Nicola online on his birthday. Doing that and not acknowledging his parents after they reached out is being seen by his family as one of the most brutal and cruel things he has done to them. To outsiders, it's also brutal and, frankly, bratty."