Explosive New Epstein Claims: Vile Pedo Demanded a 'Victim, 16, Undress to Give Him a Massage While Trump Was on Speakerphone,' According to New Docs

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Department of Justice files detail a 16-year-old's account of a disturbing encounter with Jeffrey Epstein while he was allegedly on the phone with Donald Trump.

March 9 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

A new batch of documents from the Department of Justice tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation contains disturbing claims from a woman who said she was just a teenager when she encountered the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She told federal investigators she was only 16 years old when Epstein allegedly instructed her to give him a massage while he was on a speakerphone call with Donald Trump.

Visits to Jeffrey Epstein's New York Townhouse

image of Newly released Epstein files contain disturbing claims from alleged victims.
Source: mega

Newly released Epstein files contain disturbing claims from alleged victims.

According to an FBI memo summarizing the interview, the teen said the incident took place during one of several visits she made to Epstein's New York townhouse in 2004, per documents seen by the Daily Mail.

The alleged victim told investigators she was a junior in high school when she was first introduced to Epstein through another girl who recruited her to visit the home.

Her initial visits, she claimed, appeared routine – but during her third trip to the townhouse, the situation allegedly escalated.

Details of Alleged Massage Assault

image of An FBI memo details a teen's account of a troubling encounter in Epstein's New York townhouse.
Source: mega

An FBI memo details a teen's account of a troubling encounter in Epstein's New York townhouse.

According to the memo, the alleged victim recalled being led down a hallway to a massage room.

The teen described details of the bathroom, remembering "dark marble and bright lighting with the toilet in its own section."

The memo states that Epstein soon entered the room and appeared impatient, reportedly telling her "let's go, let's go," per the legal document.

"EPSTEIN got on the massage table and was on a speakerphone call with DONALD TRUMP," the memo states. "[The victim] started getting undressed and they started massaging him."

"(The victim) started massaging EPSTEIN's feet and pointed to his back."

According to the document, the encounter took another dark turn after that.

"EPSTEIN grabbed [her] hand and it escalated to the point where EPSTEIN pulled [her] on top of him," the memo continues.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Paid the Girls

image of The alleged victim said Epstein asked her for a massage.
Source: mega

The alleged victim said Epstein asked her for a massage.

The FBI summary also states that money was exchanged following the alleged assault.

"EPSTEIN gave [redacted] $300 to give to [redacted]," the memo says. "EPSTEIN gave money to (redacted) in front of [redacted]. [Redacted] received $300 and [redacted] received $300."

The documents do not specify how long Trump was allegedly on the phone with Epstein or whether he was aware of what was happening in the room.

The memo is part of roughly 50,000 Epstein-related files released by the Department of Justice last week as part of a broader disclosure tied to the late financier's case.

New Allegations Involving Donald Trump

iamge of Donald Trump was allegedly on the phone during the unsettling encounter.
Source: mega

Donald Trump was allegedly on the phone during the unsettling encounter.

The newly released documents also contain other allegations involving Trump. In one interview summary, another woman told investigators she worked for Epstein as a masseuse beginning around 1993 and traveled with him for several years, including trips to his private Caribbean island.

The memo states she claimed she "massaged his [Trump's] feet on the plane from Palm Beach to New York."

Flight records from Epstein's private jet show Trump and his son Eric were passengers on a flight from Palm Beach to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on August 13, 1995.

The White House has strongly denied all allegations.

"These baseless accusations from decades ago are backed by zero evidence or facts," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"The baselessness of them is corroborated by the fact that Joe Biden's Department of Justice had these documents and did nothing with them because they know the truth: President Trump did nothing wrong," she said.

Leavitt added that Trump has been "totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein files."

