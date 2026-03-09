Explosive New Epstein Claims: Vile Pedo Demanded a 'Victim, 16, Undress to Give Him a Massage While Trump Was on Speakerphone,' According to New Docs

She told federal investigators she was only 16 years old when Epstein allegedly instructed her to give him a massage while he was on a speakerphone call with Donald Trump .

A new batch of documents from the Department of Justice tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation contains disturbing claims from a woman who said she was just a teenager when she encountered the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her initial visits, she claimed, appeared routine – but during her third trip to the townhouse, the situation allegedly escalated.

The alleged victim told investigators she was a junior in high school when she was first introduced to Epstein through another girl who recruited her to visit the home.

According to an FBI memo summarizing the interview, the teen said the incident took place during one of several visits she made to Epstein's New York townhouse in 2004, per documents seen by the Daily Mail .

An FBI memo details a teen's account of a troubling encounter in Epstein's New York townhouse.

According to the memo, the alleged victim recalled being led down a hallway to a massage room.

The teen described details of the bathroom, remembering "dark marble and bright lighting with the toilet in its own section."

The memo states that Epstein soon entered the room and appeared impatient, reportedly telling her "let's go, let's go," per the legal document.

"EPSTEIN got on the massage table and was on a speakerphone call with DONALD TRUMP," the memo states. "[The victim] started getting undressed and they started massaging him."

"(The victim) started massaging EPSTEIN's feet and pointed to his back."

According to the document, the encounter took another dark turn after that.

"EPSTEIN grabbed [her] hand and it escalated to the point where EPSTEIN pulled [her] on top of him," the memo continues.