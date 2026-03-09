Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CBS

Chaos at CBS: Scott MacFarlane Exits Network in Latest Shake-Up After Bari Weiss' Takeover — 'I Look Forward to Some Independence'

scott macfarlane, bari weiss
Source: x; youtube

Scott MacFarlane has left Bari Weiss led CBS.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The great CBS exodus continues, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after Justice Correspondent Scott MacFarlane announced his departure on Monday, March 9.

MacFarlane is the latest employee to leave following the hiring of "anti-woke" editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, and the newsman took a perceived swipe at his former boss on the way out.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott MacFarlane's 'Independence' Day

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Scott MacFarlane
Source: X

MacFarlane had covered DC politics since 2021.

MacFarlane joined CBS News in 2021 after spending eight years at NBC Washington as an investigative reporter. He shared an emotional goodbye to his co-workers, which he later shared on X.

"To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News," he wrote. "This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it.

"I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I'm proud to have had the words 'CBS correspondent' next to my name - always will be."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MacFarlaneNews/X

However, he dropped some subtle shade on his way out the door, adding: "For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals.

"I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I'll always be a call away."

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Network's Shattered Brass

norah o'donnell
Source: Jamie Kern Lima/YouTube

'60 Minutes' correspondent Norah O'Donnell called the situation at CBS 'challenging.'

During his time on CBS, MacFarlane made an immediate mark reporting on the January. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. He was also on-site at the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. during the 2024 campaign.

His exit is just the latest shake-up at the once respected network. The situation inside CBS has been described as a "bloodbath" after Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison named Weiss, conservative founder of The Free Press, editor-in-chief in October.

Almost immediately after she entered, she and Ellison cleaned house of left-leaning employees, in a frantic bid to bring back centrist values and viewers to the once Tiffany network.

Last month, 60 Minutes contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell told podcaster Jamie Kern Lima the upheaval has left employees wondering who is next.

"We have had a lot of leadership changes at CBS, and that has been challenging, not only for me, but I know, for my colleagues," she said. "And I think with so many leadership changes, people are fearful about what the future means."

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King Remains

gayle king
Source: mega

Gayle King has signed a new deal to stay with CBS.

Still, while some CBS mainstays have left, others are staying put. Just last week, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King signed a new deal that will keep her at CBS News and CBS Mornings for the "foreseeable future."

King announced her return in a statement, saying: "Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated."

"CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission," she continued. "I'm excited about continuing at 'CBS Mornings.' As always, I'm open to new adventures here and ready to go.

"It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Donald Trump attended a dignified transfer at Dover AFB on March 7.

Fox News Faces Backlash After 'Mistakenly' Airing Wrong Footage of Donald Trump at a Dignified Transfer — Instead of the Prez in 'Disrespectful' Hat

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

'Delusional Grifters' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mocked Over Announcing 'Pathetic' Pseudo-Royal Australian Tour After Getting Dumped by Netflix

Joe Rogan to Be Hired By Bari Weiss?

Joe Rogan
Source: joerogan/youtube

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan could be targeted by Weiss.

And Weiss reportedly has her eye on bringing in more big names, such as ultimate "outsider" and "alpha male" Joe Rogan. Weiss is reportedly impressed at how the podcaster has built such a massive platform on his own, spending hours each week talking to a wide range of guests.

"Bari respects disruptors," one network source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Joe built a global platform without legacy media. That matters to her."

But does CBS matter to Rogan? The 58-year-old works out of a studio he had specially built in Austin, Texas, after fleeing Los Angeles during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He's repeatedly said moving to the Lone Star State was one of the best things he's ever done, and his podcasting career is thriving.

"He makes more from podcasting than CBS could realistically offer," one insider pointed out. "This wouldn’t be about money. It would be about influence."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.