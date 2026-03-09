Chaos at CBS: Scott MacFarlane Exits Network in Latest Shake-Up After Bari Weiss' Takeover — 'I Look Forward to Some Independence'
March 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The great CBS exodus continues, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after Justice Correspondent Scott MacFarlane announced his departure on Monday, March 9.
MacFarlane is the latest employee to leave following the hiring of "anti-woke" editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, and the newsman took a perceived swipe at his former boss on the way out.
Scott MacFarlane's 'Independence' Day
MacFarlane joined CBS News in 2021 after spending eight years at NBC Washington as an investigative reporter. He shared an emotional goodbye to his co-workers, which he later shared on X.
"To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News," he wrote. "This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it.
"I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I'm proud to have had the words 'CBS correspondent' next to my name - always will be."
However, he dropped some subtle shade on his way out the door, adding: "For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals.
"I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I'll always be a call away."
Tiffany Network's Shattered Brass
During his time on CBS, MacFarlane made an immediate mark reporting on the January. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. He was also on-site at the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. during the 2024 campaign.
His exit is just the latest shake-up at the once respected network. The situation inside CBS has been described as a "bloodbath" after Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison named Weiss, conservative founder of The Free Press, editor-in-chief in October.
Almost immediately after she entered, she and Ellison cleaned house of left-leaning employees, in a frantic bid to bring back centrist values and viewers to the once Tiffany network.
Last month, 60 Minutes contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell told podcaster Jamie Kern Lima the upheaval has left employees wondering who is next.
"We have had a lot of leadership changes at CBS, and that has been challenging, not only for me, but I know, for my colleagues," she said. "And I think with so many leadership changes, people are fearful about what the future means."
Gayle King Remains
Still, while some CBS mainstays have left, others are staying put. Just last week, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King signed a new deal that will keep her at CBS News and CBS Mornings for the "foreseeable future."
King announced her return in a statement, saying: "Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated."
"CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission," she continued. "I'm excited about continuing at 'CBS Mornings.' As always, I'm open to new adventures here and ready to go.
"It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in."
Joe Rogan to Be Hired By Bari Weiss?
And Weiss reportedly has her eye on bringing in more big names, such as ultimate "outsider" and "alpha male" Joe Rogan. Weiss is reportedly impressed at how the podcaster has built such a massive platform on his own, spending hours each week talking to a wide range of guests.
"Bari respects disruptors," one network source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Joe built a global platform without legacy media. That matters to her."
But does CBS matter to Rogan? The 58-year-old works out of a studio he had specially built in Austin, Texas, after fleeing Los Angeles during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He's repeatedly said moving to the Lone Star State was one of the best things he's ever done, and his podcasting career is thriving.
"He makes more from podcasting than CBS could realistically offer," one insider pointed out. "This wouldn’t be about money. It would be about influence."