Chaos at CBS: Scott MacFarlane Exits Network in Latest Shake-Up After Bari Weiss' Takeover — 'I Look Forward to Some Independence'

MacFarlane joined CBS News in 2021 after spending eight years at NBC Washington as an investigative reporter. He shared an emotional goodbye to his co-workers, which he later shared on X.

"To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News," he wrote. "This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it.

"I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I'm proud to have had the words 'CBS correspondent' next to my name - always will be."