Fox News Faces Backlash After 'Mistakenly' Airing Wrong Footage of Donald Trump at a Dignified Transfer — Instead of the Prez in 'Disrespectful' Hat

Donald Trump attended a dignified transfer at Dover AFB on March 7.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump attended a dignified transfer at Dover AFB on March 7.

March 9 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Fox News is facing backlash after airing old footage of Donald Trump at the dignified transfer of the fallen U.S. military members who were killed overseas following the attacks on Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The right-leaning news network's supposed mistake swiftly sparked online rumors that they did it purposely to avoid showing the real video of the controversial POTUS failing to remove his "disrespectful" white cap at the somber event.

Fox News' Slip-Up and Apology

Fox News aired the wrong footage of Donald Trump attending a dignified transfer.
Source: Fox News

Fox News aired the wrong footage of Donald Trump attending a dignified transfer.

On Saturday, March 7, Trump, 79, attended the dignified transfer honoring Major Jeffrey O’Brien, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, Captain Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens and Sgt. Declan Coady at Dover Air Force Base.

The next day, Fox and Friends Weekends showed the incorrect clip of the Prez at an entirely different dignified transfer from a few years ago.

"President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and [Second] Lady Usha Vance attending a dignified transfer to honor the final homecoming of the six US service members killed in Kuwait," Griff Jenkins said while airing the wrong clip. "The solemn ritual returns the remains of troops killed in action. It is considered one of the most somber duties of a commander in chief."

Fox News star Griff Jenkins apologized for the 'mistake.'
Source: MEGA

Fox News star Griff Jenkins apologized for the 'mistake.'

The next day, Jenkins apologized for the on-air gaffe, claiming that it had been a "mistake."

"We inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer instead of the ceremony that took place yesterday," he explained on Monday, March 9. "We deeply regret the air and extend our respect and condolences to the service members’ families. We honor the sacrifice of those six American heroes."

Fox News Slammed on Social Media

Social media critics suggested Fox News aired the incorrect footage intentionally.
Source: MEGA

Social media critics suggested Fox News aired the incorrect footage intentionally.

As the damning error circulated online, many social media users theorized the network had aired the older clip intentionally in order to make Trump look better, as it is generally considered disrespectful for a civilian to wear a hat during a dignified transfer.

One person wrote, "They 'made the mistake' because they didn’t want to show Trump with a baseball cap on," and another X user jabbed, "It was done on purpose to hide his dishonorable & disgraceful behavior. They always have been & still are fake news."

Political commentator Ron Filipkowski also took to social media and called the apology "bs," as he pointed out that Fox News still didn't air the "correct footage of Trump" in the hat even after admitting to the mix-up.

Some social media users argued it would have been a difficult mistake to make.
Source: MEGA

Some social media users argued it would have been a difficult mistake to make.

A fourth person chimed in, "You don’t 'inadvertently' have an intern go into the archives and find B roll that then needs to be viewed, edited, spliced, put into a schedule, approved and broadcast. Unless you’re Fox, I guess," while a fifth declared, "Even Fox News knows how disrespectful Trump is, but because they’re propagandists they tried to lie to the public."

Another disgruntled critic added, "It goes without saying Fox disrespected the families as well by showing the old footage."

Trump has not publicly commented on the slip-up or his choice to wear the white cap at the solemn event as of this publication.

