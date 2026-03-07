Donald Trump Snaps at Fox News Reporter Over 'Stupid' Iran War Question
March 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump lashed out at a Fox News reporter after being asked about the escalating conflict with Iran during a White House event focused on college athletics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tense exchange unfolded during a "Save College Sports" roundtable, where Trump spent roughly 90 minutes discussing potential reforms to college athletics alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
'Save College Sports' Discussion
On March 6, the president pushed for what he described as "common sense" rules for college sports that would reduce legal battles and prevent what he called "endless litigation."
But when the event opened to questions from reporters, the conversation quickly shifted.
Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy was the first journalist to speak and attempted to steer the discussion toward the ongoing war in the Middle East.
'Stupid Question'
"It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans now," Doocy said, referencing reports that Russia may be sharing intelligence with Iran to assist with strikes on U.S. targets in the region.
Trump, however, brushed the question aside.
"That's an easy problem, compared to what we're doing here," the president shot back, appearing to suggest the college sports debate was more complicated. The remark drew some laughter from people in the room.
The president then turned directly to Doocy and criticized the question itself.
"Can I be honest? It's just... I have a lot of respect for you," Trump said. "You've always been very nice to me. What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We're talking about something else."
He then trailed off while attempting to move on.
"Can we keep this... maybe... a little bit..." Trump said before cutting himself off and calling on another reporter.
War with Iran
The exchange came as the conflict with Iran entered its seventh day.
Six American service members have been killed so far, all in a drone strike on a port in Kuwait. Several others have reportedly been injured during retaliatory strikes carried out by Iran.
U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, have also claimed that Russia has been sharing intelligence about American military assets with Iran, per The Daily Beast.
The alleged assistance came after Iran reportedly suffered damage to its own intelligence capabilities following joint U.S.-Israeli bombardments.
Katie Couric Mercilessly Mocked for Drooling Over 'Good-Looking' Gavin Newsom in 'Embarrassing' Interview — As Likely Prez Candidate Gushes 'It's Just Who I Am'
Tumultuous Relationship With the Press
Trump has long had a combative relationship with the press.
Over the years, he has repeatedly criticized media organizations, famously referring to them as "the enemy of the people" and popularizing the term "fake news."
During his second term, he has continued to lash out at reporters over questions he dislikes.
In November 2025, Trump snapped at a female journalist aboard Air Force One who attempted to ask about the Epstein files.
"Quiet. Quiet, piggy," he told the reporter.