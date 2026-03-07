Donald Trump Snaps at Fox News Reporter Over 'Stupid' Iran War Question

"It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans now," Doocy said, referencing reports that Russia may be sharing intelligence with Iran to assist with strikes on U.S. targets in the region.

Trump, however, brushed the question aside.

"That's an easy problem, compared to what we're doing here," the president shot back, appearing to suggest the college sports debate was more complicated. The remark drew some laughter from people in the room.

The president then turned directly to Doocy and criticized the question itself.

"Can I be honest? It's just... I have a lot of respect for you," Trump said. "You've always been very nice to me. What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We're talking about something else."

He then trailed off while attempting to move on.

"Can we keep this... maybe... a little bit..." Trump said before cutting himself off and calling on another reporter.