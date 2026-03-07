Your tip
Liza Minnelli
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Book Tour Tanks — Actress and Singing Icon Facing Hard New Chapter of Empty Seats for Memoir Plugs

Liza Minnelli's book tour tanks as the actress and singing icon faces empty seats promoting her memoir.
March 7 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Legendary Liza Minnelli – who once sold out concert halls in minutes – is facing a difficult new chapter as ticket sales for her upcoming book events lag behind expectations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ticket Sales Lag as Fans Question Price for Liza Memoir Event

Liza Minnelli will appear with pianist Michael Feinstein at a Los Angeles event discussing her memoir, 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!'
According to sources, fewer than 30 percent of seats have moved for her high-priced L.A. appearance, where 79-year-old Minnelli – alongside her longtime piano player, Michael Feinstein – is set to discuss her memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!

A source said for some fans the issue is value, explaining: "At those prices, people want to hear Liza sing. They don't want a book reading or soft questions from a friend. They want the music – and they want real answers to what they've always wondered."

Minnelli's New York Event Selling Stronger as Rival Ticket Concerns Grow

Sources said ticket sales for Minnelli's L.A. book event have lagged while a lower-priced New York appearance is selling more steadily.
By comparison, Minnelli's more modestly priced New York event is selling more steadily, sources said.

A rep for Minnelli and Feinstein has dismissed the concerns as premature.

