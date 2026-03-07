EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Book Tour Tanks — Actress and Singing Icon Facing Hard New Chapter of Empty Seats for Memoir Plugs
Legendary Liza Minnelli – who once sold out concert halls in minutes – is facing a difficult new chapter as ticket sales for her upcoming book events lag behind expectations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ticket Sales Lag as Fans Question Price for Liza Memoir Event
According to sources, fewer than 30 percent of seats have moved for her high-priced L.A. appearance, where 79-year-old Minnelli – alongside her longtime piano player, Michael Feinstein – is set to discuss her memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!
A source said for some fans the issue is value, explaining: "At those prices, people want to hear Liza sing. They don't want a book reading or soft questions from a friend. They want the music – and they want real answers to what they've always wondered."
Minnelli's New York Event Selling Stronger as Rival Ticket Concerns Grow
By comparison, Minnelli's more modestly priced New York event is selling more steadily, sources said.
A rep for Minnelli and Feinstein has dismissed the concerns as premature.