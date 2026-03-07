EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Book Tour Tanks — Actress and Singing Icon Facing Hard New Chapter of Empty Seats for Memoir Plugs

According to sources, fewer than 30 percent of seats have moved for her high-priced L.A. appearance, where 79-year-old Minnelli – alongside her longtime piano player, Michael Feinstein – is set to discuss her memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!

A source said for some fans the issue is value, explaining: "At those prices, people want to hear Liza sing. They don't want a book reading or soft questions from a friend. They want the music – and they want real answers to what they've always wondered."