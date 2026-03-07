EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Jackson's Greatest Shame — Civil Rights Icon Was Also Deadbeat Dad to Lovechild Daughter

What's more, Jackson took his mistress to the Oval Office to meet President Bill Clinton when she was four months pregnant – and the baby arrived while he was serving as spiritual advisor to Clinton during his Monica Lewinsky adultery scandal.

We also reported Jackson – who died Feb. 17 at the age of 84 – was quietly paying Stanford nearly $10,000 a month to support their daughter after secret DNA tests proved he was the baby's father.

Stanford, then 39 and a top aide at Jackson's famed Rainbow Coalition, also stood between him and his wife, Jacqueline, at an event in Washington, D.C., to promote the book she wrote about his foreign policy.

When Jacqueline – who married Jackson in 1962 and was raising their five children – found out about the pregnancy, she angrily confronted Stanford at her office.