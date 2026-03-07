EXCLUSIVE: Inside Robert Duvall's Dying Regret — Never Being Called 'Dad'

And it wasn't for a lack of trying, says a snitch. Duvall "always assumed he was the one with the problem," not fourth wife Luciana Pedraza, 54, or ex-spouses Barbara Benjamin, Gail Youngs or Sharon Brophy.

In fact, the Apocalypse Now actor was so desperate for an heir he and Luciana even tried in vitro fertilization just five years before his death, a source dishes. At the time, he was in his 90s and the Argentinian native, who is 40 years his junior, was pushing 50.

"I guess I'm shooting blanks," he said in April 2007, two years after marrying Pedraza, who was just 24 when they first met and started dating. "[I've tried] with a lot of different women, in and out of marriage. I thought of adoption, but [my wife and I] haven't yet."