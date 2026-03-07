EXCLUSIVE: Irwin Family 'Torn Apart' — Conservationist Bindi 'Caught in Crossfire' Between Battling Husband and Brother

"Bindi is really struggling with this because she adores them both and hates being caught in the middle," said a source close to the late Crocodile Hunter's daughter.

"What's really hard is that Chandler and Robert used to be incredibly close. Watching that bond suddenly break has been very hard for Bindi to wrap her head around."

Robert, 22, has confirmed he's returning to reality TV as cohost of Australia's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here – and that's ruffled 29-year-old Chandler's feathers, according to insiders.

"Chandler has been working nonstop to keep the zoo going," said a source. "He's exhausted and feels like Robert has turned his back and is just out there chasing fame. Meanwhile, Chandler is putting in the blood, sweat, and tears back home to keep the family legacy alive.

"Of course, Robert doesn't see it that way. He says he's doing all of this for the family, not turning his back on them. But Chandler isn't buying it. He's accusing Robert of going totally Hollywood."