EXCLUSIVE: Irwin Family 'Torn Apart' — Conservationist Bindi 'Caught in Crossfire' Between Battling Husband and Brother
March 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Friction between Bindi Irwin's hubby, Chandler Powell, and her brother, Robert Irwin, is testing her picture-perfect marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two guys were once BFFs, but sources claimed Powell has resented Robert ditching the family's Australia Zoo to pursue other gigs after his Dancing With the Stars triumph.
Bindi Caught in Family Feud
"Bindi is really struggling with this because she adores them both and hates being caught in the middle," said a source close to the late Crocodile Hunter's daughter.
"What's really hard is that Chandler and Robert used to be incredibly close. Watching that bond suddenly break has been very hard for Bindi to wrap her head around."
Robert, 22, has confirmed he's returning to reality TV as cohost of Australia's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here – and that's ruffled 29-year-old Chandler's feathers, according to insiders.
"Chandler has been working nonstop to keep the zoo going," said a source. "He's exhausted and feels like Robert has turned his back and is just out there chasing fame. Meanwhile, Chandler is putting in the blood, sweat, and tears back home to keep the family legacy alive.
"Of course, Robert doesn't see it that way. He says he's doing all of this for the family, not turning his back on them. But Chandler isn't buying it. He's accusing Robert of going totally Hollywood."
Social Media Silence Fuels Rift
Fans have also noticed Robert seems to be ignoring his brother-in-law on social media.
"For a family known for constantly commenting and liking each other's posts, Robert has barely acknowledged any of Chandler's in recent weeks," claimed a source.
What's more, amid all the buzz about Robert's ripped physique on DWTS, Chandler has also started hitting the gym.
Feeling The Tension
"After the world went wild over Robert's six-pack, Chandler is posting workout videos – which he's never done before," the insider claimed.
A source close to Bindi, 27, claimed she's feeling the tension.
"It's even started to bleed into the marriage because she's very protective of her brother," claimed the source. "Bindi says the only option right now is to get both Robert and Chandler in a room and force an honest conversation before things get worse."