Trump's Iran Troubles: Military Prepared for War to Go 'Far Longer' Than Prez Predicted — As Fears of Drawn-Out Battle Sparks 'Panic' at Pentagon

The president has predicted his strikes on Iran will last "four to five weeks," but military heads are scrambling to prepare for a much longer campaign – one which could drain the U.S. of critical munitions.

A former high-ranking military official confessed the main concern is the dwindling number of U.S. Patriot missiles, which are key to intercepting and eliminating incoming threats.

Meanwhile, Iran is said to already possess a huge amount of cheap Shahed drones ready to attack.

"I assume Iranians will sponge up all of our Patriot missiles and when expended launch 1,000 Shaheed-136s," the official told the Daily Mail.