Donald Trump

Trump's Iran Troubles: Military Prepared for War to Go 'Far Longer' Than Prez Predicted — As Fears of Drawn-Out Battle Sparks 'Panic' at Pentagon

donald trump and missile
Source: mega

President Trump has promised an overwhelming campaign in Iran.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

President Trump may be gung-ho about his newly launched war in Iran, but RadarOnline.com has learned officials behind the scenes at the Pentagon are in a panic.

Top-ranking military members are worried the longer the war rages on, the more exposed U.S. troops will be to retaliatory strikes.

Problems Arise as the War Drags On

donald trump
Source: mega

The president predicts a campaign of four to five weeks, but officials are planning for longer.

The president has predicted his strikes on Iran will last "four to five weeks," but military heads are scrambling to prepare for a much longer campaign – one which could drain the U.S. of critical munitions.

A former high-ranking military official confessed the main concern is the dwindling number of U.S. Patriot missiles, which are key to intercepting and eliminating incoming threats.

Meanwhile, Iran is said to already possess a huge amount of cheap Shahed drones ready to attack.

"I assume Iranians will sponge up all of our Patriot missiles and when expended launch 1,000 Shaheed-136s," the official told the Daily Mail.

Trump Wants to Act Fast

There are concerns the U.S. could run out of crucial missiles.
Source: mega

The fear, according to the official, is that Iran plans to "deplete our magazines," and then attack with the drones "when our high-tech defenses are exhausted."

That's why Trump and his troops have put such an emphasis right away on taking out Iran's missile capabilities.

While U.S.-made missiles can cost anywhere from $4 to $14million a piece, Iran's Shaheed drones reportedly cost around $35,000 per unit. They are quicker to produce as well.

"I guarantee you the logisticians are s---ing themselves about diminishing air defense missile stocks," the official noted.

The bombing from U.S. and Israeli forces shows no signs of slowing.
Source: mega

As the U.S. and Iran continue to trade shots, Trump has promised an overwhelming response.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," the 79-year-old wrote on a Truth Social post as the war escalated. "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

The controversial politician was responding directly to comments from Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who issued his own warning on X late Saturday night.

The High Cost of War

military return
Source: mega

Six U.S. military members have been killed already.

Since the attacks, it's been confirmed that six U.S. military members have died and several others have been injured – and Trump has already admitted there will likely be more casualties to come.

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives," he said in a video shared to his Truth Social platform.

"We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen," he continued. "And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more."

"It’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives, to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody," Trump noted. "An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American."

