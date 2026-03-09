'Delusional Grifters' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mocked Over Announcing 'Pathetic' Pseudo-Royal Australian Tour After Getting Dumped by Netflix
March 9 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught plenty of flak for announcing they're going on tour in Australia, with the ex-royals being called "delusional grifters," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The faux-royal tour comes on the heels of Netflix cutting ties with the Diva Duchess's As Ever brand, after the company previously dumped the duo's exclusive big bucks deal with the streaming service. The two Hollywood pariahs are now left with few money-making opportunities.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Planning 'Private, Business and Philanthropic Engagements'
Harry and Markle's team announced the duo would be heading Down Under in mid-April, where the two "will take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements" in both Sydney and Melbourne.
This is the second trip abroad for Harry and Meghan in a short span, after a much-derided two-day visit to Jordan at the end of February.
The couple was snubbed by members of Jordan's royal family and were criticized as being "disaster tourists" for visiting a hospital to see a young girl with a badly burned leg, as well as stopping by a refugee camp.
Meghan Markle Complained About 'Not Getting Paid' for Royal Tours
Harry and Markle first visited Australia in October 2018, as part of a two-week royal tour that also included stops in Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
The then-newlyweds attracted welcoming crowds, but author Valentine Low wrote in his 2022 book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, behind the scenes, "it was a different story" for the newly-minted duchess.
"Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers," he wrote.
One aide said Markle even huffed at one point, "I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this."
She sneered at fans waiting outside the Sydney Opera House, asking, "What are they all doing here? It’s silly," before being told, "They’re here because they admire and support a monarch and an institution that you’re representing," referring to Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.
'There Is No Need to Go'
News that the couple was returning to Australia for a tour six years after quitting the royal family was met with plenty of derision.
"Who cares where 2 private citizens go?? These two are insane," one person snarked on Reddit.
A second commented, "Hope the Australians boo these two delusional grifters wherever they go!"
"On the bright side, we can look forward to more ridiculous outfits, huge errors in social etiquette and mask slips to add to the collection," another person said of Markle's propensity for gaffes.
"They are pathetic weasels. She hated her first trip, so, apart from trying to do better than real royals (not going to happen), there is no need to go," a fourth noted of the tour.
"Australians really don’t like them. There will be plenty of outrage if the public pays for anything," a fifth user pointed out.
Copying the Real Royals
Others pointed out that the timing of the trip, as well as its location, could be a sad attempt to overshadow the real working royals.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are heading to Washington, D.C., and New York at the end of April to mark the United States' 250th anniversary.
Some speculated that Harry and Meghan might want to be abroad when his father is in the States, so they can get away from any claims his father might be "avoiding" him.
Australia is also where Harry's estranged brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, will be going on a royal tour this summer. It will be the couple's first trip Down Under in 12 years, after a wildly successful visit in April 2014.