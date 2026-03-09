'Delusional Grifters' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mocked Over Announcing 'Pathetic' Pseudo-Royal Australian Tour After Getting Dumped by Netflix

Harry and Markle first visited Australia in October 2018, as part of a two-week royal tour that also included stops in Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The then-newlyweds attracted welcoming crowds, but author Valentine Low wrote in his 2022 book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, behind the scenes, "it was a different story" for the newly-minted duchess.

"Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers," he wrote.

One aide said Markle even huffed at one point, "I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this."

She sneered at fans waiting outside the Sydney Opera House, asking, "What are they all doing here? It’s silly," before being told, "They’re here because they admire and support a monarch and an institution that you’re representing," referring to Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.